Jennifer Lopez Made ‘Awful’ Decision That Wrecked Marriage: Report

Jennifer Lopez made an “awful” decision that ruined her marriage to Ben Affleck, according to News Nation.

“Why did she release all those movies and an album about their love affair,” a source said to the site. “It was just so intrusive. And the love letters? She let her entire writing staff read them for inspiration. That’s just awful. It betrays trust.”

The source was referring to Lopez’s movie about her romantic life, as well as the documentary that accompanied it called “The Greatest Love Story Never Told.” She later canceled her music tour as reports emerged of marital problems. Lopez did these things even though Affleck made it clear in the documentary itself that he was not very comfortable with public attention on his relationships.

In the documentary, Affleck and Lopez also discussed how she left love letters and emails he had written her in the studio for anyone to read. This resulted in people jokingly calling him “Pen Affleck,” he said in the documentary.

A source told News Nation that Lopez has “turned herself into a Kardashian.” According to News Nation, Affleck “is he’s just relieved it’s over.”

Jennifer Lopez Has Been ‘Oversharing’ Too Much, a Source Says

A second source also blamed Lopez’s manager, Benny Medina.

“Benny (Medina) should have never let her do half the things she did this year,” another source told News Nation. “And that awful Bridgerton-themed birthday party? Where she got all dressed up and posed for pictures? Almost all of the people there were on her payroll in some way.”

That source continued to News Nation: “Where are her real friends? She doesn’t have any anymore. She’s turned herself into a Kardashian: All pictures and paparazzi, oversharing everything and no actual substance.”

The hoopla bothered Affleck, according to News Nation.

“He couldn’t stand the paparazzi — and knowing either she or her people set it all up every time. Listen, there are plenty of people way more famous than Jennifer, like Jennifer Aniston or Julia Roberts, who go out every day in Los Angeles and never get shot by the paparazzi,” a source told News Nation. “Because they don’t go to obvious places and they certainly don’t call (photographers). This really only happens to Jennifer Lopez and the Kardashians.”

Jennifer Lopez Admitted That Ben Affleck Is Not ‘Very Comfortable With Me Doing All of This’

In the documentary, Lopez said, “I don’t think he’s very comfortable with me doing all of this. But he loves me, he knows I’m an artist, and he’s going to support me in every way he can because he knows this is — he can’t stop me from making the music I made and writing the words that I wrote.”

Yet she plowed ahead.

In 2021, Affleck spoke about his desire for privacy to The Wall Street Journal, saying, “One of the harder lessons that I have learned is that it’s not wise to share everything with the world. There are some things which are private and intimate and have meaning in terms of their intimacy by dint of the fact that they’re not shared with the rest of the world.”

He also spoke in the documentary about their differences when it comes to public attention, but he said he was trying to compromise on that point.