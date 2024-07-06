Jennifer Lopez Confesses 2 Surprising Reasons Why Her Marriages Fail

Jennifer Lopez has confessed that “a compulsive behavior” and being “terrified to be alone” may have helped caused failed relationships and marriages in her past.

“I’ve been married four times now. I’m sure people watching from the outside were like what is this [expletive] girl’s problem,” she said in a video clip posted to her Instagram page. “You saw kind of a compulsive behavior. What I portrayed to the world was oh this didn’t work out, and it’s fine, and I’m good, and they’re good, and they were great, and I was great, and all of that was kind of [expletive].”

At the time Lopez posted the comments, in February, she was trying to showcase the happy ending in her relationship with husband number four, Ben Affleck, by highlighting clips from her documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told.” The documentary is available on Amazon Prime.

However, Lopez and Affleck have since been inundated with rumors that they, too, are headed toward divorce since TMZ reported in early June that the couple’s divorce is imminent and they are living apart and trying to sell their marital home. Her words, thus, may have additional resonance now

Lopez spent the Fourth of July holiday in the Hamptons, according to her Instagram posts, and Affleck was spotted having lunch with two of his kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, photos published by DailyMail.com show.

Lopez and Affleck have not confirmed they plan to divorce, but, in a series of video clips she posted to Instagram in February, Lopez bared her feelings on why her marriages don’t work.

Jennifer Lopez Revealed That She ‘Used to Be Terrified to Be Alone’

Lopez hasn’t posted on her Instagram page about Affleck since February, but back then, she appeared very high on the relationship and in the throes of love.

She posted a video showing clips of her getting married to promote her documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told.” In that post, she shared some reasons for why her marriages haven’t always worked.

“I used to be terrified to be alone,” Lopez admitted in another video clip posted around the same time.

The actress and singer also confessed to having insecurities and worrying she isn’t a “good enough” partner or mother.

“You figure [expletive] out when [expletive] is hard,” she said in the clip.

Despite Her Troubles, Jennifer Lopez Recently Insisted She Believes ‘True Love’ Exists

Despite her relationship turmoil, Lopez said in a video clip on her page that she remains a romantic at heart.

“Forever is a thing” and “true love exists,” Lopez said in another clip she posted abut her documentary back in February.

Lopez has been posting happy scenes on Instagram as divorce rumors escalate; People Magazine published photos showing her on a speedboat in Italy, taking selfies in a white swimsuit, and she posted glamour shots showing she dressed up to attend a Dior fashion show in Paris. Lopez and Affleck have not been photographed together since she returned from Europe.

Rather, he has been photographed spending time with his kids in California, DailyMail.com reported, while she headed to the east coast and the Hamptons with her daughter Emme, according to her Instagram page.