Jennifer Lopez’s Marriage to Ben Affleck Started Crumbling on Honeymoon: Report

Jennifer Lopez’s marriage to Ben Affleck started falling apart on the couple’s honeymoon, even though she didn’t file for divorce until two years later, on August 20, 2024, according to Page Six.

The warning signs were there from the start, Page Six reported, of the couple’s second try at making their relationship work. They famously broke up 20 years before just three days before they were due to get married, Lopez revealed in her documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told.” They finally married in 2022, and they set off on a honeymoon to Lake Como.

“He was unhappy with paparazzi following them. She is an international superstar, and he acted like it came as a surprise that they would be followed around,” the source said to Page Six.

TMZ broke the news on August 20 that Lopez had filed for divorce from Affleck, whom she married in 2022 in two wedding ceremonies. That followed a summer of rumors that the couple’s marriage was on the rocks. Lopez filed for divorce without an attorney, TMZ reported, and she dated the couple’s separation date to April 2024.

Ben Affleck Was in a ‘Frenzied’ State When He Married Jennifer Lopez, Reports Say

Things were so tense during the couple’s honeymoon that they barely spoke to each other, according to Page Six.

“They would barely speak to each other during what was supposed to be the happiest time of their life. He sold her on him being a changed man, and that lasted a very short time,” the source told Page Six.

A source told Page Six that Affleck changed as he settled into his newfound sobriety. “He was just getting sober . . . He was in a vulnerable state, and whatever their chemistry played into that . . . He was in this frenzied, excitable state,” the source told Page Six.

“He doesn’t want [the entourage] and all the drama that comes with that in his home,” the source said of Affleck’s mindset today.

Ben Affleck Discussed the Couple’s Compatibility Issues in Jennifer Lopez’s Documentary

Affleck opened up in Lopez’s documentary about their romance, explaining an area where they were incompatible: Their differing views of media attention.

In the documentary, Affleck revealed that he likes media attention less than Lopez does, indicating that he prefers to keep his private life private. He and Lopez attributed their first failed engagement to the public scrutiny around their relationship at the time.

In the documentary, Affleck expressed that he was trying to compromise on this point. However, in retrospect, the documentary highlights red flags. For example, Affleck revealed that Lopez had allowed people in the studio to read private love letters and emails that he compiled into a book for her, and, although he had expressed a dislike for publicity, she turned the story of their relationship into a movie, documentary, and a now-canceled tour.

In the documentary, Affleck attributed Lopez’s need for public affirmation to her feeling neglected as a child, a theory that she did not dispute during the documentary. Affleck was her fourth husband; Lopez was Affleck’s second wife.