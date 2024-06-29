Jennifer Lopez Is ‘Heartbroken’ Because Marriage Is ‘Completely Over’: Report

Jennifer Lopez is “heartbroken” because her marriage to Ben Affleck is “completely over,” according to Fox News.

“The marriage is completely over, and Jennifer is heartbroken. She loves love and wanted this to work so badly,” a source told Fox Digital.

Fox confirmed People Magazine’s report that Affleck had moved his belongings out of the California mansion he shared with Lopez. “He started moving out a while ago,” Fox News reported.

People Magazine reported that Affleck had all of his things gone before Lopez returned from her European vacation, which she took without him. The pair has been living separately since at least early June, when TMZ reported that Affleck had moved out of the home he shared with Lopez in Los Angeles, and the couple placed the residence on the market. Affleck then moved into a rental property closer to his kids in Brentwood, California, according to TMZ.

Ben Affleck Has a Lot of Work Projects That He’s ‘Excited About,’ the Report Says

The source told Fox News that Affleck is focused on work.

“Ben has been working nonstop and spending a lot of time at his office,” the source told Fox News. “He has a lot of projects he’s working on that he’s excited about. He’s quite hands-on with his company (Artists Equity). He really wants to continue focusing on directing, acting and producing.”

Affleck is currently acting in the movie “The Accountant 2,” which is under production in California, Fox News reported.

This matches reporting by DailyMail.com, which wrote that Affleck’s close friend Matt Damon had encouraged the actor to focus more on his work, indicating that he did not believe that Lopez had ever done much for Affleck’s career. DailyMail.com also reported that Damon had warned Affleck about marrying Lopez, with whom he had a broken engagement back in 2004.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Don’t Have Any Summer Plans Together, Reports Say

Although they attended some graduation ceremonies together for his kids, according to TMZ, Affleck and Lopez have otherwise not been seen together for some time.

A source told People Magazine that they are “focused on their separate lives” this summer. Furthermore, the source told People that Lopez and Affleck “don’t have any summer plans together.” Still, the source told People that Lopez and Affleck are still “friendly” with each other.

The source also told People that Lopez “enjoyed her trip to Europe” without Affleck and added that she “has more travel planned, but is back in L.A. for now.”

The couple has not confirmed that they are divorcing, but speculation has raged since early June, when TMZ reported that they had put their marital home on the market, and because Lopez started making appearances at events along, such as attending the Met Gala solo in early May, according to TMZ.

“Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now,” another source told People Magazine. “He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”