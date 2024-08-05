Jennifer Lopez’s Marriage to Ben Affleck Has Unraveled Into ‘Dead Silence’: Report

Jennifer Lopez’s marriage to husband Ben Affleck has turned “icy,” and the relationship is “not amicable” at the moment, as there is “dead silence” between the two, TMZ is reporting.

According to the August 5 story, “J Lo and Ben are not speaking to one another — in person or over the phone.” TMZ cited an anonymous source for the report, adding that the lack of communication between Lopez and Affleck has slowed down their divorce.

TMZ noted that the only asset that Lopez and Affleck need to divide is their marital mansion, which is on sale for $68 million. They have a prenuptial agreement together, according to TMZ, so a divorce should be relatively simple, but they are relying on their business managers to handle the matter, not divorce attorneys.

Meanwhile, Affleck has gone ahead and purchased a new $20.5 million mansion on his own, TMZ reported.

Another Report Says That Jennifer Lopez’s & Ben Affleck’s Marriage Is ‘Totally Done’

TMZ’s report mirrored an August 2 report by Fox News, which also reported that Lopez and Affleck are no longer speaking to each other.

“Ben didn’t come to celebrate Jennifer’s birthday because they are done,” the source told Fox News Digital. “Totally done. They are not getting back together.”

“They are not communicating right now,” the source told Fox News. “If she wants to talk to his kids, she goes straight to the kids. Same with him.”

Affleck has been focused on work and his kids, a source told People Magazine. “He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids,” a source told People of Affleck’s attitude during the continued reports of marital woes.

The Couple Spent Part of the Summer on Different Coasts

Lopez and Affleck have not formally confirmed that they plan to divorce or even that they are having marriage problems. However, they also have not denied reports that they are headed that way, which have circulated since spring when Affleck stopped accompanying Lopez to major events. For example, he was not at the premiere of her Netflix film “Atlas,” People Magazine reported.

And he skipped out on accompanying her to the Met Gala, NewsNation reported.

That has led to a summer spent partly on different coasts, including for milestone moments, like Lopez’s 55th birthday and the couple’s second wedding anniversary.

Lopez has posted photos showing her with her kids this summer on Instagram, but she hasn’t posted about Affleck since Father’s Day. Affleck hasn’t posted on his Instagram page since late May.

On August 4, DailyMail.com reported that Lopez is now back in Los Angeles, California, after spending weeks vacationing in the Hamptons. Affleck has remained in Los Angeles, where he is working on his movie “The Accountant 2.”

That puts them back on the same coast. Lopez has also vacationed in Italy and France this summer, again without Affleck. She was seen in the Hamptons spending time with his daughter Violet Affleck, 18, however, according to People Magazine.