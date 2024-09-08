Jennifer Lopez ‘Clasped’ Hands With Major Star at Movie Afterparty: Report

Jennifer Lopez “clasped hands” with actor Matt Damon as she engaged in a “long, deep conversation” with him at an afterparty for the Toronto premiere of her new movie, “Unstoppable,” according to People Magazine.

“Jen and Matt began talking and had a long, deep conversation,” a source told People.

However, according to People, Damon came over to a table where Lopez was sitting with Damon’s wife, Luciana Damon, and costar Don Cheadle.

According to People, referring to Damon and Lopez, “the two friends laughed and spoke more seriously, and for several minutes, they clasped hands as they spoke.” It’s not clear what the pair spoke about.

Damon, of course, is famously best friends with Lopez’s estranged husband Ben Affleck. He is also co-owner of the production company, with Affleck, that produced “Unstoppable.” However, Affleck did not attend the Toronto premiere, even though he co-produced the film with Lopez, People reported.

Fans Praised the Ability of Jennifer Lopez & Matt Damon to Maintain Their Friendship

Fans generally reacted positively to Damon and Lopez maintaining a friendship despite the divorce turmoil with Affleck.

“That’s really sweet to hear, they’ve known each other for so long and it’s wonderful they can still maintain their long friendship,” one person wrote on a Reddit thread devoted to the topic.

“Matt really is one of us. Dealing with your best friend’s terrible life choices, while still liking their well-intentioned ex? Yup, we’ve all been there at least once in our lives,” another person wrote.

Another person noted, “I mean you can think your friend and their partner have an unhealthy relationship while still liking the partner as an individual.”

A source told TMZ that Affleck skipped the “Unstoppable” premiere because “Ben’s in the middle of post-production for ‘The Accountant 2’ and spending time with his kids this weekend.” Affleck shares three kids with her first wife, Jennifer Garner.

Lopez, meanwhile, shared a series of photos to her Instagram page from the Toronto International Film Festival and the “Unstoppable” premiere. “Still on a high from last night at #TIFF2024! It was such an incredible experience being surrounded by so much talent and passion for #UnstoppableMovie. Grateful for every moment and the amazing energy of the city,” she wrote with a photo on September 7.

Ben Affleck Was Spotted in Los Angeles on the Same Day as the Toronto Premiere

Meanwhile, The New York Post reported that Affleck was “all smiles” as he was photographed going to his Los Angeles office on the same day that Lopez and Damon attended the Toronto premiere.

Photos published by The Post show Affleck wearing a Navy suit with dress shoes.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20 after two years of marriage, according to TMZ. She filed for divorce without a lawyer and is not requesting spousal support, TMZ reported, adding that the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement. In the divorce filing, Lopez dated the couple’s separation to April 26.