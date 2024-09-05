Jennifer Lopez ‘Meets Up’ With Ben Affleck Amid Divorce Turmoil: Report

Jennifer Lopez “quietly reunited” with Ben Affleck at his office two weeks after she filed for divorce from the actor, according to OK! Magazine.

Lopez was captured on video in a vehicle arriving at the office building in Los Angeles. The X page “JLo Gallery” shared the video, writing, “Jennifer Lopez arrives at her office with her mom after lunch in Beverly Hills. Ben Affleck leaves office just 15 minutes after Jennifer Lopez arrives – September 04, 2024.”

Daily Mail reported that Lopez and Affleck share the office and that he left 30 minutes after she arrived. People Magazine reported that the pair both have offices in the building.

People stopped short of saying the pair reunited at the office, reporting only that they were in the same office building at the same time.

OK! Magazine also reported that Lopez had her mom along. “Jennifer Lopez and Her Mom Meet Up With Ben Affleck at His Office,” the headline on the magazine’s article says. It says that Lopez and her mom went to lunch before going to the office. OK! The magazine reported that it was not clear why Lopez and Affleck were at the office at the same time.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Had a ‘Tense’ Reunion, a Report Says

Daily Mail published photos and a video of Lopez arriving at the office and described the moment as “tense.”

Daily Mail also published a photo showing Affleck, in a gray suit, leaving his office in a car.

That same day, Lopez posted a video to her Instagram page showing her in the same green outfit and drinking a margarita from her Delola alcohol brand. Daily Mail reported that Lopez also toured two homes that are for sale.

Ben Affleck Is ‘Doing Well’ Despite the Divorce Filing, a Report Says

According to People, Affleck is “doing well” and “slowly moving into his new home,” which he purchased without Lopez.

In early June, TMZ reported that Affleck had moved into a rental home, and he and Lopez were trying to sell their $68 million home. They are still trying to sell the mansion.

Then, TMZ reported, while that mansion, was on the market, Affleck purchased a new $20.5 million home. On August 20, TMZ reported that Lopez had filed for divorce against Affleck, that she did not use a lawyer to do so, and she is not asking for either party to receive spousal support. She dated their separation date as April 26, according to TMZ.

“He’s where he wants to be: close to his kids and in a neighborhood that he loves,” the source said to People. “He enjoys working too and is very focused on the positives

According to People, a source said that Lopez feels “some bitterness” about the failed relationship with Affleck but “Still feels very fortunate” overall.

“She’s surrounded by family, friends and her kids,” that source said. “She always manages to have a positive outlook. The divorce is difficult for her, but she always finds a way to move forward.”