‘Miserable’ Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s ‘Imploded’: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s 2-year marriage has come to an end and many fans are left wondering why. JLo filed for divorce on August 20 citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

Affleck and Lopez “had been miserable in their marriage for months,” a source told ET. “They both felt frustrated in their relationship,” the source continued, adding that the couple’s rekindled romance was “more of an infatuation” than anything else.

“Ben wanted to believe that certain things had changed [but soon] felt like he had been there before,” ET’s source said.

Neither Lopez nor Affleck have spoken out publicly about their split.

Ben Affleck’s ‘Mood Swings’ Lead to Split

On August 24, People magazine published an article that seemed to place the blame for the split on Affleck. The outlet’s source claimed that Affleck’s mood swings caused a rift in his marriage.

“The truth is there was a great deal of love but also unfortunately what became clear were Ben’s erratic mood swings that he couldn’t hide from the press, as much as he tried to,” the source explained.

“You could see the erratic behavior, the giant mood swings,” the source continued, adding, “I think he was signaling a message to the press.”

People magazine’s source went on to say that Lopez and Affleck were “trying to work through it.” However, Affleck’s “mood swings and the big highs and big lows informed a toxicity that was pervasive.”

Meanwhile, another source told Page Six that Affleck had a “darkness” inside of him that couldn’t be fixed.

“[Jennifer] gave this everything she had; her whole heart. She would have done anything to make this work. She opened herself up to criticism, ridicule and countless naysayers who told her this was a bad idea, that it was doomed, that there was a reason it didn’t work the first time. But she didn’t want to believe it— she truly believed love would conquer all,” the source said.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Worked Out the Details of Their Divorce Prior to Filing

Although split speculation surrounded Lopez and Affleck for several weeks, sources now say there was a rhyme and a reason.

“They had already agreed to these terms before she filed,” a source told Us Weekly. “JLo finally pulled the trigger because that was their agreement that she would file, and she was the one who ultimately made the decision,” the source added.

Part of that process seemed to be getting their affairs in order. This included the listing of their Beverly Hills mansion for sale. The 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom house was listed in the MLS on July 11 for $68 million, per TMZ.

“There’s really nothing else to divide. One person doesn’t want more than the other. They both came in with significant assets of their own,” Us Weekly’s source explained.

Meanwhile, a source told People magazine that Lopez was “done waiting” for Affleck to come around.

“She tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken,” the source said.

“She’s very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn’t given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage,” another source told the outlet.

