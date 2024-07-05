Jennifer Lopez’s Mom Has Big Reasons for Wanting Her to Divorce Ben Affleck: Report

Jennifer Lopez’s mom and sisters want her to file for divorce against Ben Affleck, DailyMail.com reported on July 4.

Guadalupe Rodríguez believes the marriage has taken a “toll” on Lopez, a source told DailyMail.com.

“Jennifer’s mom told her, ‘Cut your losses and move on to avoid getting any deeper in this mess,'” the source told DailyMail.com. “She told her that she’s wasted years believing that Ben was some kind of knight in shining armor.”

Affleck “was not the person she built him up to be. It’s taken too much of a toll on her and because of this she has lost sight of who she is and what she stands for,” the source told the publication.

Lopez’s sisters Lynda and Leslie share their mom’s concern, according to DailyMail.com.

“Jennifer currently feels like Ben does not deserve her and her sisters agree,” the site reported.

Jennifer Lopez’s Sisters & Mom Want Her to File for Divorce First, the Report Says

According to DailyMail.com, Lopez’s mom and sisters want Lopez to focus on her kids and career instead of the fractured marriage.

“They want Jennifer to be happy, of course, but they feel their sister is getting so caught up in what it was supposed to be that she isn’t seeing it for what it is now,” the site quoted the source.

“They want her to file for divorce first and get on with her life – focus on her kids and career,” the source added to DailyMail. “It’s upsetting to her family and Jennifer that Ben cannot see there is a woman who is loved by millions that will love him eternally – but he would rather throw in the towel than actually just try to fix things.”

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Spent the 4th of July Holiday on Separate Coasts

Although Lopez and Affleck have not confirmed the divorce rumors that have plagued them for months, they have done little to quell them, celebrating the 4th of July holiday on separate coasts.

On July 4, Affleck was photographed with two of his kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, smiling at lunch, DailyMail.com reported. However, according to DailyMail.com, despite the distance, Affleck was wearing his wedding ring during the excursion.

Meanwhile, Lopez posted a series of photos to her Instagram page that show her in a flower garden and posing by a fence. She also posted a now-deleted Instagram story, in which she pushed her alcohol brand, shared a video of a couple dancing, and posted a video showing her riding in a convertible with her daughter Emme, smiling. That comes after Lopez’s whirlwind vacation to Italy and France caused headlines, especially when she posed for selfies in a white swimsuit on a speedboat, according to photos published by People.

In early June, TMZ kicked the divorce rumors into overdrive by declaring a divorce filing was imminent and that the couple are living apart and trying to sell their marital home. The couple have not launched a divorce, but they also have not been photographed together since Lopez returned from Europe, although TMZ did report that she was seen going to Affleck’s office in California. Lopez was also photographed in New York City wearing a crop top, according to Page Six.