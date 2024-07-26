Jennifer Lopez Is on the Move as Divorce Rumors Continue

After spending part of her summer in the Hamptons, Jennifer Lopez has arrived back in New York City, according to Page Six. JLo was spotted in Manhattan on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

The outlet reported that Lopez dined at celeb hotspot Balthazar before walking around SoHo. She was dressed casually in a pair of high-waisted, loose-fitting jeans, a white crop top, and a white blazer.

The “Waiting for Tonight” singer wore her hair in a bun and accessorized her look with a black handbag and a pair of sunglasses. She also was wearing her wedding ring, despite reports that her marriage to Ben Affleck is over. As for the actor, Page Six reported that he’s still back in Los Angeles. Earlier reports indicated that the “Argo” actor has been focused on work.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in July 2022 after rekindling their romance a year prior. The two first dated in the early 2000s, got engaged, but split before walking down the aisle.

Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her 55th Birthday in the Hamptons Without Ben Affleck

Lopez spent much of the month of July out on Long Island with family and friends. She threw herself a “Bridgerton”-themed birthday party on July 20, four days before her actual birthday. According to People magazine, Affleck did not fly in for the soiree.

Although JLo hasn’t spoken out about the state of her two-year marriage, she did share a personal message with her fans on July 24. She took to Instagram to thank them for all their love and support over the years.

“Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you. And I want you to know that you can always count on me. Thank you for your caring, your understanding, your loyalty and most importantly your love. 🤍

Thank you, Thank you, Thank you,” she wrote, in part.

Meanwhile, a source told ET that Lopez “is doing her best to stay positive and focus on the great things in her life.” The source added that the “Marry Me” star “loves” spending time on the East Coast and that it’s been “nice for her” to be around people “who love her.”

“It has been a hard year with some unexpected realizations, changes, and obstacles, but Jen is trying to view her 55th birthday as a fresh start. She is trying not to let her situation with Ben bring her down,” the source continued.

Jennifer Lopez Is Focusing on Being ‘Happy’

In another Instagram post, this one uploaded on July 25, Lopez put an emphasis on having a “happy year.”

“Here’s to a new and HAPPY year around the sun,” Lopez captioned a video. In the post, Lopez sang a song with her friend, Stevie Mackey. Many fans took to the comments section to compliment Lopez on her voice.

“So beautiful!!Gave me chills of goosebumps,” one person wrote.

“Such a angelic voice, i love hearing you sing,” someone else added.

“Your voice always touches my heart,” a third comment read.

“Wow @jlo your voice brings peace ✨ I love listening to you in this kind of song… everything was perfect, besides feeling your energy and your tranquility… I loved it. Do this more often, you always sound beautiful,” a fourth Instagram user said.

