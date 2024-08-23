Jennifer Lopez Sends Ben Affleck Big Message in Divorce Filing: Report

Jennifer Lopez sent estranged husband Ben Affleck a big message in her divorce filing: She’s dropping his name, according to Page Six.

According to Page Six, Lopez “asked a judge to change her legal name from Jennifer Lynn Affleck to Jennifer Lynn Lopez.” TMZ first reported that Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20.

In the divorce filing, Lopez listed “irreconcilable differences” for the high-profile split, and said that she did not believe either spouse should received spousal support, Page Six reported. According to Page Six, Lopez said the couple had separated on April 26, 2024.

According to Page Six, after she married Affleck in Las Vegas in July 2022, Lopez introduced her new name to the world, signing her newsletter “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

Jennifer Lopez Once Said She Took Ben Affleck’s Name Because ‘We’re Joined Together’

In 2022, Lopez opened up to Vogue Magazine about taking Affleck’s last name. That was the year the couple married. The author went inside Lopez’s tent on the set of her Netflix movie “Atlas” and noted that there “hangs a green neon sign whose soft cursive reads ‘Mrs. Affleck.'” The crew had gifted it to Lopez, Vogue reported.

“People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we’re joined together. We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem,” she told Vogue, responding to an opinion piece in the New York Times that had criticized her for taking her husband’s last name.

She told Vogue she didn’t want Affleck to take her last name instead, saying, “No! It’s not traditional. It doesn’t have any romance to it. It feels like it’s a power move, you know what I mean? I’m very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person.”

Lopez added to Vogue: “I can understand that people have their feelings about it, and that’s okay, too. But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it’s romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I’m just that kind of girl.”

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Once Sang Each Other’s Praises

There was a time not long ago that Affleck and Lopez both sang each other’s praises. The couple famously broke up in 2004 a few days before their wedding, but they finally married in 2022.

Lopez told Vogue in 2022 of rekindling her romance with Affleck, “I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there. People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.”

Affleck spoke positively about Lopez in the Vogue article, saying, “There is something innately, magically kind and good and full of love at the heart of who Jennifer is. That’s exactly the person I remember from 20 years ago.”

Added Affleck: “Maybe she sees all the changes she’s made, whereas when I see her, mostly I just see someone who has retained, against the odds, the thing about her that always made her the most incredible to me: a heart that seems boundless with love. She is my idea of the kind of person I want to be.”