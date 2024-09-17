Jennifer Lopez Angers Ben Affleck With ‘Nasty’ Behavior: Report

Jennifer Lopez has surprised her estranged husband Ben Affleck by getting “nasty” during the couple’s divorce and is pushing him “beyond his limit,” according to a new report by In Touch Weekly.

“Ben is sick and tired of her games, he’s been trying to play nice, but she’s pushed him beyond his limit and he’s ready to fight back,” a source told In Touch in the September 14 report.

“He knew she would get angry, but he didn’t expect her to get this nasty,” the source, who was not named, told the publication.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, according to TMZ. The publication reported that she dated their separation to April 26, filed the paperwork without a lawyer, and did not ask for spousal support. Neither Lopez nor Affleck has commented publicly on their split after two years of marriage.

Ben Affleck Believes Jennifer Lopez Is Acting in a ‘Vindictive’ Fashion, the Report Says

According to In Touch, the source blamed Lopez for the couple’s marriage failing.

“He’s saying that she’s bitter and vindictive and only has herself to blame for the marriage imploding because her insecurity and narcissism would be too much for any man to handle,” the source told In Touch.

“Not to mention the way she constantly bossed him around and was always so fixated on what fans would think,” the source noted to In Touch.

“He really wanted this to be amicable but he’s now warning her that if she doesn’t stop trying to drag him through the mud it will get a lot nastier, and he’ll start leaking out his side of things, including why he ended up being so turned off by her,” the source added to In Touch.

“He doesn’t want a war, he just wants to move on, but she won’t let go and he’s feeling pushed into a corner,” the source told In Touch.

Another Report Says Ben Affleck Was ‘Moody & Dark’ During the Couple’s Marriage

There is another perspective, however. A source told People Magazine that Affleck was very “moody and dark” at times, which contributed to the marriage failing.

Lopez “did spend a lot of time making sure Ben was happy and had everything he needed,” the source told People in late August.

“The way she cared for him was almost childlike,” the source told People. “Friends constantly reminded her that she’s not responsible for his feelings. He’s very moody and dark at times. Jennifer appreciates life in another way. She’s very grateful for everything.”

Another source told People that Affleck wasn’t good at handling stress.

“He doesn’t have good coping skills. He gets easily frustrated and tends to be moody. When he’s relaxed and in a good mood, it’s amazing to be around him,” the source told People. “But more often, he’s upset or frustrated.”

“Many times, it’s just something small that he gets stuck on,” the source added to People. “He really doesn’t understand how his bad mood affects people around him. It’s just not fun being around that kind of negativity.”