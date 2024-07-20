Jennifer Lopez Sends Divorce Rumors Into Overdrive With New Statement Necklace

Jennifer Lopez has “ditched” a necklace that read, “Affleck,” choosing to wear one that reads “Jennifer” instead, according to a July 19 article by Page Six.

“The gold necklace was covered in sparkling diamonds,” Page Six reported, adding that Lopez chose the statement necklace “amid rumors that she and Ben Affleck are heading for divorce.”

According to Page Six, last February, Lopez wore a “gold nameplate necklace” with the name Affleck in cursive. She also previously wore a necklace with the name “Ben,” but she hasn’t been seen in it since 2023, according to Page Six.

Rumors began to swirl that Affleck and Lopez were having marital troubles by May, when she appeared without Affleck at the Met Gala in early May, according to NewsNation. Later that month, Affleck did not appear at Lopez’s side for the premiere of her Netflix movie, “Atlas,” People Magazine reported.

Then, in early June, TMZ reported that divorce was “imminent,” the couple was living apart, and they were trying to sell their marital mansion.

Jennifer Lopez Was Seen Wearing Her Wedding Ring Even Though She Wasn’t Wearing the Affleck Necklace, the Report Says

According to Page Six, Lopez was photographed wearing the “Jennifer” necklace on Friday July 19 as she left the gym in the Hamptons, where she is still vacationing without Affleck.

In 2022, Lopez wore a “Jennifer & Ben” necklace, according to Page Six. That was the year the couple married.

However, confusing what message, if any, that she was sending by choosing not to wear it or the other necklaces relating to Affleck, according to Page Six, Lopez was wearing her wedding ring on July 19. The day before, though, she had it off, Page Six reported.

Lopez posted a selfie on July 20 to her Instagram page, which showed her alone. “Today is gonna be a great day 🤍🙏🏼 Happy Saturday everybody ☀️” she wrote with the post. She limited comments on the Instagram post, which showed her wearing a white tank top and large gold earrings. Lopez has 252 million followers on her Instagram page.

Jennifer Lopez Has Been Vacationing Without Ben Affleck Throughout the Summer

Lopez and Affleck have not confirmed that they intend to divorce; however, they also have done nothing to stop the rumors that they might as they have spent much of the summer in different locations.

Lopez jetted off to Europe earlier in the summer, where she was seen without Affleck taking swimsuit selfies on a speedboat, according to photos published by The New York Post.

She then headed to Paris, France, and attended a fashion show, posting photos to her Instagram page that showed her decked out in haute couture.

Then, after a brief stop in Los Angeles, California, she surfaced in the Hamptons, starting with the July 4 weekend, according to photos that she posted on Instagram.

While his wife enjoys vacationing at hot spots around the world, Affleck has been photographed having a more low-key summer back in Los Angeles, where he was seen leaving his office in photos published by Page Six. Page Six reported that he has been photographed with his wedding ring on at times this summer and without it at other times.