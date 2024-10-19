Jennifer Lopez Has 1 Big Dream Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Saga: Report

Jennifer Lopez has a big goal for the future: She wants a “big dance hit,” according to Page Six.

“They have reached out to songwriters,” a source told Page Six.

“Her priority [career-wise] is music. There is no point of her going into it unless it’s big, and critics say it’s the old Lopez. She needs a big banger,” the source told Page Six.

Jennifer Lopez Is Looking to Put Out a ‘Full Album,’ the Report Says

According to Page Six’s source, Lopez isn’t planning to stop with one song. “She wants to get hits, and put out a new album,” the source told Page Six.

Page Six noted that Lopez’s last album, “This Is Me… Now,” “failed to break the top 20, debuting at number 38 on the Billboard Top 200.” It focused on her relationship with husband Ben Affleck.

However, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, TMZ reported. The new album story comes on the heels of a post-breakup interview that Lopez gave to Interview Magazine. In it, she stressed that she was trying to focus on being alone and self-esteem, and she made it clear that she had a very difficult summer. In the interview, Lopez attributed her string of failed relationships to feeling emotionally neglected as a child. She has been married four times.

“It wasn’t the summer Jennifer Lopez was hoping for. A canceled tour, the end of a marriage, and an internet pile-on that felt particularly brutal, even to an entertainer who has literally done and seen it all,” Interview Magazine wrote of the summer that saw Lopez traveling repeatedly to vacation hotspots without Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez Had Hinted at Retiring After Her Last Album

After her last album, which was released in February, Lopez indicated to ET that she might not do another one.

“We did a bunch of different album covers,” she explained of “This Is Me… Now” to ET.

“We try to do stuff that’s very special for the fans and do collector’s items and things like that that they can have forever and ever. The truth is I don’t even know if I’ll ever make another album after this. It’s such the kind of quintessential kind of Jennifer Lopez J.Lo project and I really feel very fulfilled, so they really will be collector’s items at a certain point,” she said then to ET.

She added, referring to her long-time manager, “Don’t tell Benny [Medina] that that’s what I’m thinking — this might be my last album ever.”

At that time, Lopez told ET, “I feel like it’s the end of a kind of an era for me and the beginning of a new one, so I would never say never, but right now I feel like I really put my heart and soul into this and I’m very excited and it definitely took a lot out of me.”

That was before her relationship with Affleck broke, however. In her divorce filing in August, Lopez dated the couple’s breakup to April, according to TMZ. She filed for divorce without a lawyer or prenup and is not asking for spousal support, TMZ reported.