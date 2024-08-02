Jennifer Lopez Posts New Video Listing the Things She Loves as Divorce Rumors Rage

Jennifer Lopez has posted a new video to her Instagram page in which she lists things she loves. She makes no mention of her husband Ben Affleck, around whom divorce rumors continue to rage.

Lopez has spent a lot of the summer vacation in the Hamptons, and the video focuses on that. It turns out that it’s also pitching her cocktail brand, Delola. Lopez has 251 million followers on Instagram.

“So many things I love about summer,” Lopez captioned the video. She then listed:

🩵 Sunsets

🩵 Bike Rides

🩵 Beach Days

🩵 Lazy afternoons

🩵 And a refreshing @Delola Light Margarita on ice

She linked to the Instagram page for Bottle Hampton, a wine and liquor retail store.

The Video Shows Jennifer Lopez Riding to a Liquor Store on a Bicycle, Wearing a White Dress

The new video shows Lopez in a white dress riding up to the store. “J Lo at Bottle Hampton!” the text on the video reads.

“Guys I’ve been loving riding my bike this summer,” Lopez said in the video. “And I’m going right now to the local liquor store.”

She then points to a large poster of Lopez and her beverage brand pasted on the store’s window.

“We’re going inside to get some Delola cocktails,” she says. “Because we have run out. We’re looking for all of the flavors right now. We have Paloma Rosa, L’Orange. What we want to see is if they have our new Lite Margarita, which is quickly becoming a fave. Let me leave my bike out here and go in and get what I need. Here we go!”

She then pulled a bag out of her bicycle’s basket and walked into the store.

“Looking for Delola. Looking for Delola,” she said as she walked through the store’s aisles. “You know Delola is really perfect for the summer because it’s light, it’s refreshing,” Lopez said. “It’s lower in calories. It’s lower in alcohol. It’s got to be around here somewhere. Oh, I see it over there. There’s a little mini display over here.”

She grabbed a couple of the Lite Margarita bottles, saying that the drink had “become a fave” at her house. She said she was “going to take the L’Orange because National Spritz Day is August 1.” She then said she was grabbing a couple of extra bottles because “I have an idea.”

“Sold out, baby,” she said, taking all the bottles from the display and going up to the cash register. But she told the woman at the cash register that she was setting aside some of the bottles for the “next 10 customers that come in” and would sign them too. She then posed for a selfie with two of the women at the cash register.

“Mission accomplished,” she said as she put the bottles in her bicycle basket and drove away.

Ben Affleck Recently Closed on a New Mansion While Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her Birthday, Reports Say

Lopez and Affleck have not confirmed that they are divorcing or even that they are having marital problems. However, they have also done little to quell the rumors that they are headed for a split, instead spending a lot of the summer on different coasts.

In late June, TMZ reported that their divorce was “imminent,” with Affleck moving into a rental property in Brentwood, California, while the couple tried to sell their marital mansion. He has not been spotted on her trips to the Hamptons, Paris, or Italy.

As Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday on the East Coast, Affleck was closing on a new $20 million mansion in California, TMZ reported.