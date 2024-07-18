Jennifer Lopez Sends Message With Unexpected Look on Hamptons Bike Rides

Jennifer Lopez, known for her glamorous fashion choices, debuted a more casual, laid-back look for bike rides during her Hamptons vacation in July 2024, even being photographed wearing “paint-splattered” overalls on July 16, according to Marie Claire.

Lopez is sending the message that she is taking time for herself, even as the couple’s second wedding anniversary came and went, according to Marie Claire, which called Lopez’s new look one that embraces “carefree, me-time energy.” Harper’s Bazaar similarly described Lopez as “enjoying a hot girl summer in the Hamptons,” while “turning a blind eye” to divorce rumors that have swirled around her and her husband Ben Affleck for months.

According to Marie Claire, Lopez has debuted the new lower-key fashion aesthetic for several bike rides in the Hamptons, where she first started vacationing for the July 4 weekend.

On July 16, which was her second wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck, she joined “the overalls trend cycle” on a solo ride, the magazine reported, describing Lopez as wearing “a pair of what appear to be paint-splattered overalls by Ralph Lauren, plus a pair of leather Ralph Lauren flip flops.”

Marie Claire reported that Lopez’s new look was “a notably down-to-earth look” compared to some of her fashion choices. For example, in June, during a trip to a fashion show in Paris, France, she posted a photo to her Instagram page showing her wearing haute couture.

People Magazine reported that Affleck has remained in Los Angeles, California, while Lopez vacations in the Hamptons.

According to Marie Claire, stars from Hailey Bieber to Kendall Jenner have also embraced the trend of wearing farmer’s market overalls.

Jennifer Lopez’s Overalls & Flip Flops Collectively Cost Hundreds of Dollars From the Ralph Lauren Line

Ralph Lauren labeled the overalls “Paint-Splatter Linen-Cotton Overall” on its website, where they are for sale for $495.

The leather Ralph Lauren flip-flops sell for $195, according to the company’s website.

According to People Magazine, Lopez rode a $769 Linus bicycle while wearing the overalls. She also wore hoop earrings, People reported, adding that she wore a gray tank top underneath the overalls.

Jennifer Lopez Was Also Photographed Wearing Cut Off Shorts in the Hamptons & Has Been Photographed Wearing Flip Flops Before During the Vacation

Lopez was also photographed on July 14 wearing a pink-and-white striped shirt with white shorts for another Hamptons bike ride, according to photos published by DailyMail.com, which described her as looking “carefree” despite not having been pictured with Affleck for, at that point, 43 days.

According to Marie Claire, that outfit consisted of “a Chanel T-shirt, white micro shorts, and a pair of metallic Tkees flip flops.” Marie Claire reported that she was accompanied on that bike ride by her stepdaughter, Violet Affleck.

Although a laid-back look, the Chanel T-shirt sells for $5,175 at Vestiaire Collective. Nordstrom sells the metallic flip-flops for $55, according to its website.

On July 17, she was photographed out shopping in the Hamptons again wearing casual attire, this time white cutoff shorts and a white tank top, according to People Magazine.

Lopez and Affleck have not confirmed that they intend to divorce but have also done little to quell the rumors that there are problems in their marriage. TMZ reported in early June that they were no longer living together and are trying to sell their marital mansion in California, with a divorce seeming “imminent.”