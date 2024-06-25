Jennifer Lopez Unveils Dramatic New Look as She Hits Paris Amidst Divorce Talk

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez unveiled a dramatic new look as she hit Paris, France, for fashion shows amidst continued talk about a possible looming divorce from husband Ben Affleck.

As divorce talk heats up, Lopez has been on a whirlwind European vacation without her husband, first spending time boating and dining out in Positano, Italy. She then hopped on a commercial flight to Paris, according to TMZ, where she unveiled a new hairstyle for an outing to a fashion show. Women’s Wear Daily describes Lopez’s outfit for the Dior fashion show as “old Hollywood glamour” with “an edgy spin.”

Harper’s Bazaar reported that Lopez pulled her hair back and “in tight curls that slightly framed her face—a rare beauty look,” saying she “usually opts for loose waves or straight locks.”

Usually Lopez wears her hair long or slicked back. On June 24, she fashioned her hair in line with “vintage styles,” WWD reported, “with strands of soft, wavy curls and a tight chignon to keep her hair together. Lopez’s look was curated by stylist Rob Zangardi.”

Jennifer Lopez Wore a Dress Described as a ‘Reimagined Trench’ for Paris Fashion Week

Lopez’s outfit included black gloves and a belted tan dress. She completed the outfit with Jimmy Choo shoes and carried a black purse by Dior, according to WWD, which posted a video of the look.

Harper’s Bazaar described Lopez’s dress as looking like a “reimagined trench.”

Lopez shared a series of photos showing the outfit, and another, on her Instagram page. In one photo, she donned a cape.

Lopez wore the look to the Christian Dior Haute Couture fall/winter 2024-2025 show.

“I never know what to expect, that’s why I love coming to the fashion shows,” Lopez said in a video posted by Vogue.

Jennifer Lopez Was Photographed in More Casual Outfits in Italy

Lopez’s haute couture outfit in Paris was a departure from the more casual looks she showed off in Positano, Italy, where she vacationed with friends. Lopez was photographed taking swimsuit selfies on a speedboat in Italy, and she was also caught in a brief video having an Italian restaurant dinner out with friends in that country. Another video showed Lopez in a casual beach outfit making her way through a hotel beach to get on a boat.

In both cases, Affleck did not accompany her. He has been photographed several times in Los Angeles, California, during his wife’s European jaunt. He was photographed scolding photographers who snapped his picture while he drove out of the more than $60 million marital home that he and Lopez are trying to sell. He was photographed riding on a motorcycle with his son, Samuel, and going to lunch with his daughter, Violet, without his wedding ring (although it reappeared on a trip to the office the next day).

A large RV was also seen being delivered to Affleck’s rental property in Brentwood, California. Lopez and Affleck have not confirmed that they plan to divorce, but a source told Entertainment Tonight that they are having troubles in their marriage, attributing the issues to differences in their personalities, as he doesn’t like the spotlight as much as she does.