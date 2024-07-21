Jennifer Lopez Threw ‘Star-Studded’ Birthday Bash Without Ben Affleck as Divorce Rumors Swirl

Jennifer Lopez threw an early birthday party for herself in the Hamptons, but her husband Ben Affleck skipped the bash, according to a July 21 report in People Magazine.

“Ben Affleck was not in attendance at Jennifer Lopez’s recent birthday bash,” People reported, citing multiple unnamed sources. According to People, the party, which was held on Saturday, July 20, had a “Bridgerton” theme. Lopez’s 55th birthday is on July 24, according to People.

According to Page Six, Lopez’s birthday party was a “star-studded party.”

“As a new crop of debutantes yearns to become the brightest of the ball, a wallflower with a double life finds her light amid secrets and surprises,” the caption for Netflix’s “Bridgerton” series says.

Guests Were Greeted by a ‘Horse-Drawn Carriage’ at the Jennifer Lopez Birthday Party, Reports Say

According to People, guests showed up at the party in “royal-esque attire,” including Lopez’s mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, who was seen wearing a blue gown as she arrived to the party.

Page Six reported that the party was attended by “Sarah Jessica Parker, ‘The Mother’ star Lucy Paez and several members of Lopez’s family.”

According to Page Six, party guests “were greeted at the entrance of the bash by a horse-drawn carriage.” People Magazine also reported that a” horse trailer, valet, security, waiters” and others were present outside the party venue, and “trucks carrying furniture and flowers could be seen being unloaded ahead of the party.”

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Also Spent Their 2nd Anniversary Apart, Reports Say

Page Six reported that Lopez and Affleck also spent their second anniversary apart, with Lopez dining out with her son Max instead on the East Coast.

Lopez and Affleck have not confirmed that they intend to divorce. However, they have not done much to stop the speculation. In early June, TMZ reported that a divorce was “imminent” as Affleck had moved to a rental property in California while the couple tried to sell their marital mansion.

Since that time, Lopez headed to Europe and the Hamptons, according to photos posted on her Instagram page.

This year, she hasn’t posted any photos of her birthday party on her Instagram page. Last year, she posted a photo on Instagram, and wrote, “Birthday mood…all month!!”

Last year, she posted on her newsletter, according to People, “Thank you all for the birthday love. Here’s a lil peek into my party,” Lopez wrote. “Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends. All the kids were there, it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!!” The post is no longer visible on her website.

“I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I’m extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life’s journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with,” she continued in that 2023 post, according to People. “Wishing you all the same love and happiness on your birthday and always!!!”