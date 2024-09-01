‘Stunning’ Photo Shows Jennifer Lopez for ‘First Time’ Since Divorce Filing

Jennifer Lopez was photographed for the first time since she filed for divorce from her estranged husband Ben Affleck, according to People Magazine.

People published the photo, which shows Lopez, 55, on August 30 as she arrived at an event in Beverly Hills, California, according to the publication.

Lopez wore a white cut-out tank top with baggy jeans, the photo shows. The People Magazine article did not specify the event that Lopez was attending. TMZ reported that Lopez was not wearing her wedding ring during the Friday outing. TMZ also posted a photo gallery of Lopez, calling the photos “stunning.”

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage on August 20, according to TMZ, which first broke the story. TMZ reported that Lopez filed for divorce without a lawyer and is seeking restoration of Lopez as her last name.

Jennifer Lopez Also Posted a Series of Her Own Photos to Her Instagram Page

Lopez also posted a series of photos to her Instagram page on August 31.

The first photo shows her taking a selfie in a bathroom, while wearing tight black jeans with a black turtleneck. “Oh, it was a summer,” she wrote with that photo.

“Everything is unfolding in divine order,” a graphic she shared with the collage says. The third photo in the series showed Lopez licking an ice cream cone while wearing a green-and-white dress. The fourth photo shows her dressed down and taking a joint selfie with her sister.

The fifth photo in the collage showed a tiny orange kitten peeking out next to a kid’s Super Mario backpack. The next picture appears to show one of Lopez’s kids at an outdoor event helping another child. Lopez also posted a photo of a dog wearing a bowtie. She also included a photo of her child, Emme, with the orange kitten.

The next picture shows Lopez, with cleavage bared, taking a selfie. “Blessed mom” read a pink sweatshirt on a bench in the next photo in the collage.

Next in the series is a photo of Lopez wearing a white one-piece swimsuit and taking a mirror selfie. This picture is a different vantagepoint from a selfie that Lopez posted showing her wearing the swimsuit earlier in the summer, and it shows her backside in the mirror.

A tub with bubbles is next in the series. A T-shirt with the phrase “she’s in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace” is next. Lopez dressed up in a white dress with red lipstick, shoes, and handbag is the next photo. Daisies and then another selfie round out the lengthy collage of photos.

The collage has more than 1.3 million likes.

Jennifer Lopez is Upset With Ben Affleck, Reports Say

Despite the happy and carefree photos, Lopez, in private, is upset with Affleck, People reported.

She’s “upset and disappointed” in him, People reported. Lopez made a big deal of the romance in a movie and corresponding documentary last winter, painting the couple’s revived relationship as a lasting love.

Affleck and Lopez famously were engaged and then broke up 20 years before. They married in 2022. In the documentary, Affleck revealed that the couple had a point of incompatibility. He said that he likes the limelight less than she does and prefers to keep his private life private.