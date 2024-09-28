Jennifer Lopez Poses for New ‘Cleavage-Bearing’ Photos as Divorce Proceeds

Jennifer Lopez posted a series of new glamour shots to her Instagram page in the midst of her divorce from Ben Affleck.

Fans gushed with praise on her Instagram comment thread, although she limits comments to the page. “I will never get tired of saying how amazing she is! 😍 She always manages to leave you speechless. ❤️” wrote one.

Daily Mail wrote that Lopez, 55, was “teasing her cleavage in a sexy low-cut top” in the photos also labeling it a “cleavage-baring shoot.” She wore a tank top with jeans in the pictures.

The series of photos show Lopez smiling happily. Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, after two years of marriage on August 20. In the filing, according to TMZ, she reported that the couple’s separate dated to April 26.

Jennifer Lopez Has Been Posting Glamour Shots to Her Instagram Page for Months

Since the separation, Lopez has used her Instagram page to post a series of glamour shots highlighting her sex appeal, including a selfie in a white one-piece swimming suit, and photos showing her in a silver dress held together by black bows at a Toronto film festival.

Some people think it’s going too far. The comedian George Lopez previously roasted Lopez in a podcast appearance for posting a mirror selfie that showed her behind.

“And Jennifer Lopez is posting a tweet, a tweet, a selfie with her a**, its almost like ‘Next, anybody want some?’” George Lopez said on the podcast.

However, on X, fans wrote positive comments with the new photos. “You are a very beautiful woman I would never get tired of looking at you if I were close to you,” wrote one.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are Still Going Ahead With Their Divorce, Reports Say

Although Affleck and Lopez have been photographed out to brunch with some of their kids, People Magazine reported that they aren’t calling off the divorce.

They “are still moving forward with the divorce” as they “continue to focus on the kids,” People quoted a source as saying.

“They want to show the kids that things are amicable,” the source told People, adding, “They want to stay friendly. There’s still a lot of love.”

The source added, “They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out,” continuing that “a divorce is never easy,” and “the kids always got along and have fun together.”

Lopez and Affleck have five kids between them. The couple famously dated, became engaged, and broke up 20 years ago and then reunited after both went through other marriages and divorces. Lopez touted the couple’s love for each other in a movie and documentary. However, in that documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” both Lopez and Affleck admitted that they had an area of incompatibility because he doesn’t like public attention as much as she does. In the movie, though, he said that he was trying to compromise on that point as she asserted her right to express herself as an artist, which she said was something that he understood. It wasn’t long after that point, however, that the pair stopped showing up for public appearances together, skipped milestones together, and the rumors started.