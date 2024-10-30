PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez Having ‘Glam’ Night Out Amid Ben Affleck Divorce

Jennifer Lopez was photographed all dressed up for a night out with her kids, according to photos published by Lopez on her X page.

The pictures were also published by Page Six.

Life & Style Magazine dubbed the occasion a “glamorous night out.” Page Six reported that Lopez “went glam” for the October 26 dinner with her kids Emme and Max in Los Angeles, California.

According to Page Six, Lopez took her kids to dinner at Arden after going to AFI Fest 2024 and she wore a “blush pink slip dress,” an “Erdem collared coat” worth $7,095, a pink clutch, and “the Paris Texas Lidia Mule ($417) in silver.”

Lopez and her kids, both 16, went to dinner with her voice coach Stevie Mackey, Page Six reported. Her kids were dressed down in black, the photos show.

Jennifer Lopez Also Dressed Up for an AFI Photo Shoot

Lopez also posted photos to her page showing her in a pink miniskirt and white shirt for an AFI photo shoot. Lopez has been wearing her hair longer in all of the recent photos.

For those photos, DailyMail.com reported that Lopez was at a photo call for the “Unstoppable” movie, which was held at AFI Fest on October 26 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. DailyMail.com wrote that Lopez, 55, “showed off her sensational legs” at the event.

The glamorous photos come after Lopez spoke to Interview Magazine about the pain she went through this summer as well as her new movie “Unstoppable.”

“It’s not until you go through incredibly hard moments and huge disappointments that you never could have imagined, that these things start becoming crystal clear. But the journey for me started probably when I had my kids, and that was 16 years ago. You start slowly chipping away at different things—“This is not right and this is not right”—and learning how to be on your own, and you start putting the pieces together and then you think, ‘Oh, I did it! I’ve got it!'” Lopez told Interview.

“I finally got it! And by the way, that doesn’t mean I have everything figured out. Now I’m excited when you say you’re just going to be on your own. Yes, I’m not looking for anybody, because everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I (expletive) do when it’s just me flying on my own.”

Fans Praised Jennifer Lopez for the Look in Social Media Posts

Fans responded positively to Lopez’s out-to-dinner photo array. “How do you manage to look so gorgeous everytime? Your beauty is irresistible!!” wrote one person on X.

“Absolutely look STUNNING. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. GORGEOUS @JLO WE LOVE YOU 🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽💚💚💚,” wrote another.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage on August 20, according to TMZ, which reported that she did not have a prenuptial agreement and filed without a lawyer.

“JLo is absolutely stunning in her latest photo shoot! Her confidence and style shine through every shot. Can’t get enough of her iconic looks,” another person wrote.