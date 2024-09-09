Jennifer Lopez Photos in Semi See-Through ‘Nude’ Dress Cause Stir

Jennifer Lopez caused a stir online with photos showing her in a semi-see-through chiffon nude-colored dress in Toronto.

Elle labeled the look a “semi-sheer tiered nude dress.” According to Elle, Lopez, 55, wore the dress by Chloe to the Road to the Golden Globes Party at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

“Jennifer Lopez covers up in sheer chiffon gown at TIFF party after wearing racy silver ‘revenge dress,'” Page Six wrote on X. The top of the chiffon dress was see-through, but the bottom wasn’t, photos show. TIFF refers to the Toronto International Film Festival.

Lopez shared the photos on her Instagram page, starting with a picture covering the dress in a black coat and progressing through other poses in it.

Some people were not fans of the look. “Still in her 50s, 20-year-old wannabe. Looking for husband number 5,” wrote one person on X. But others liked the look. “Jlo is very natural!” wrote another person on X. “She looks stunning.”

“She looks beautiful,” another person wrote on X. Another fan wasn’t so sure. “Yikes!” that person wrote under a photo of the dress on X.

Jennifer Lopez Accessorized the Chiffon Gown With Dangling Gold Earrings, Reports Say

First Rihanna and now #jenniferlopez ! Did you catch Jennifer Lopez dripping in Sabyasachi high jewelry at the #TIFF 2024 Golden Globes Party? 😍 Is it just us, or is TIFF quietly becoming the red carpet for some of the best jewelry moments? pic.twitter.com/MR0mGcv5aL — Who Wore What Jewels (@wwwjewelsdaily) September 8, 2024

According to Elle, Lopez “carried a matching Tyler Ellis clutch, and in her ears were a pair of dangling gold Sabyasachi earrings.”

Lopez and her estranged husband Ben Affleck co-produced the “Unstoppable” movie, which Lopez also starred in, but Affleck was not present at the Toronto premiere, People reported.

On Instagram, where Lopez has limited comments, fans gushed about the Chloe dress. “Beautiful as always…keep shining…we are so here for it 👏😍❤️” wrote one. “How gorgeous you are!✨️” wrote another person. Lopez also posted a video to her Instagram page showing her getting her makeup and hair done for the Toronto festival.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20 after two years of marriage, according to TMZ, which reported that she did not use a lawyer to file the paperwork and is not asking for spousal support.

Jennifer Lopez Has Worn a Series of Talked-About Dresses in Toronto

Despite a see-through chiffon top, the dress was less revealing than the silver dress Lopez wore on September 6 to the premiere of her new movie “Unstoppable” in Toronto. Some fans panned that dress as “desperate” and “ridiculous” because the sides were held up with black bows.

“Still on a high from last night at #TIFF2024! It was such an incredible experience being surrounded by so much talent and passion for #UnstoppableMovie. Grateful for every moment and the amazing energy of the city,” Lopez wrote with a photo showing her in an olive-green outfit by Burberry.

“I can’t wait for you guys to see this movie!!!! This is my favorite picture from what was one of the most magical nights I think I’ve ever had with a film. Besides playing Selena, playing the role of Judy Robles and bringing her and her struggles and triumphs with her amazing son, Anthony Robles to life, was one of the great honors of my life,” she wrote in another post from Toronto on her Instagram page.