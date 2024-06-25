Jennifer Lopez Co-Star Recalls ‘Ballsy’ Move Amid Divorce Chatter

As Jennifer Lopez’s marriage to Ben Affleck remains in question, her “The Boy Next Door” co-star is discussing their sex scene.

The former “American Idol” judge apparently did something that surprised Guzman prior to filming one of their steamy scenes.

“She brought pizza,” Guzman said on the June 24 episode of the “Whine Down” podcast. “I remember — mind you this is, like, right before our sex scene — so that’s very ballsy of you. Most people would only eat salad and whatnot. We here grabbing pizza,” he continued.

The movie was released in 2015, long before Lopez and Affleck had rekindled their romance. However, with their 2-year marriage in question, Guzman’s comments are making headlines.

Jennifer Lopez’s Level of Fame Has Affected Ben Affleck in the Past

When Lopez and Affleck first started dating, fans quickly became obsessed with their romance. However, so did the media. Bennifer was featured in nearly every gossip magazine and the coverage of their relationship — rumors and all — didn’t stop. Despite getting engaged, the two called off their wedding and ultimately ended up going their separate ways. According to People magazine, the reason behind the initial split had a lot to do with “intense media attention.”

Shortly after Lopez and Affleck rekindled their love in April 2021, the two got engaged for a second time. They exchanged vows in Las Vegas in July 2022 before celebrating with family and friends in Georgia a month later.

Flash forward to 2024 and there are numerous rumors that the marriage is on the rocks. While the cause of the apparent tension is unclear, it seems as though Lopez’s fame could be at the center once more.

While chatting with Kevin Hart on his show “Hart to Heart,” Affleck called his wife’s level of fame “bananas,” according to the Independent. A candid Affleck also admitted to not liking the spotlight.

“I also don’t like a lot of attention. That’s why people see me and they’re like, ‘Why’s this dude always mad?’ Because somebody has their camera and sticks it in my face and I’m like, ‘OK, here we go,'” he said.

And Affleck isn’t the only one who has pointed it out.

“I did not know what her life entailed until we started doing the promotional stuff for that movie,” Guzman said of Lopez’s fame on the “Whine Down” podcast.

Jennifer Lopez Is on a Solo Trip to Europe

As rumors about her marriage to Affleck continue to swirl, Lopez has left town.

The “This Is Me…Now” singer previously canceled her world tour and wanted to “be with her children, family and close friends,” according to a newsletter that was shared with her fans.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again,” Lopez said in a personal statement, according to USA Today.

In the time since, Lopez has left town. She took herself on a trip to Italy and then flew to Paris, France, where she attended the Dior Couture Show (via People magazine). Meanwhile, Affleck is back in the States, not wearing his wedding ring and lashing out at paparazzi.

