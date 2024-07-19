Jennifer Lopez Posts 5-Word Message After Wedding Anniversary

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage has been under a microscope for several weeks. Many outlets have reported that the two are on the outs just two years after tying the knot. And while Lopez and Affleck have both been sending mixed signals by wearing their wedding rings, they both seemed to make things very clear on their two-year wedding anniversary.

Neither Lopez nor Affleck spoke publicly about their anniversary, which fell in July 16, and neither posted a tribute to the other on social media or otherwise. Days later, however, Lopez posted to her Instagram Stories and shared a five-word message with fans.

“Oh the places you’ll go,” read the caption of a photo of her on a bicycle. This is the first time that JLo has posted something personal (and not an ad for one of her products) since July 16.

Jennifer Lopez Has Been Spending Time in the Hamptons

Although Lopez nor Affleck have spoken out about the status of their marriage, the two haven’t been seen together since May. Over the past few weeks, JLo has been traveling and enjoying time with her kids and her friends while her estranged husband has been in Los Angeles.

“Ben has been working nonstop and spending a lot of time at his office. He has a lot of projects he’s working on that he’s excited about. He’s quite hands-on with his company. He really wants to continue focusing on directing, acting and producing,” a source told Fox News.

Lopez has been on Long Island for the better part of July. She spent the Fourth in the Hamptons and has been spotted driving around, riding her bike, and even getting ice cream. For the most part, JLo has been wearing her wedding ring.

On July 18, Page Six posted photos of the “Waiting for Tonight” singer wearing an all-white ensemble as she walked around town. At one point, she even stopped to chat with some fans — and posed for a selfie with them.

Jennifer Lopez Enjoyed a Meal With Her Son on Her Wedding Anniversary

For those wondering what JLo did on her wedding anniversary, she seemed to jam-pack her day with lots of fun excursions.

According to photos posted by Page Six, Lopez spent some time with her longtime manager, Benny Medina. The two rode around town in a vintage Mercedes-Benz convertible. A little later on, Lopez was seen going for a bike ride.

The “Marry Me” actress also enjoyed a meal at the new celeb hotspot Arthur & Sons, located in Bridgehampton. Lopez was joined by her son, Max, and an assistant, according to another report by Page Six.

The eatery belongs to Chef Joe Isidori. It features “a rustic vibe with a ’90s hip-hop edge and a menu that transports guests back in time with ‘old school’ Italian American red sauce classics,” according to the James Lane Post. The price point for the eatery is rather middle of the road, with entrees ranging from $19 to $45. It’s unknown what Lopez decided to order.

