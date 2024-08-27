Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Acrimonious’ Divorce From Ben Affleck ‘Gets Messier’: Report

Jennifer Lopez’s divorce from Ben Affleck is getting “messier,” according to TMZ.

TMZ is attributing that to complications stemming from the lack of a prenuptial agreement and the couple’s extensive business assets.

That’s making the divorce “very complicated,” TMZ reported on August 26. According to TMZ, the divorce is “increasingly acrimonious,” as, at times, Lopez and Affleck won’t even speak to each other.

TMZ first broke the news on August 20 that Lopez, 55, has filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, after two years of marriage. The couple’s love story dates back 20 years, when they first became engaged, breaking up three days before the wedding, Lopez revealed in her documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told.” They reunited in 2021 and married a year later. However, the divorce filing says that they separated on April 26, TMZ reported.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are Entitled to Half of the Profits From Each Other’s Film Projects, the Report Says

According to TMZ, the lack of a prenuptial agreement means that” everything they acquired over their roughly 2-year marriage is community property,” and is supposed to be “divided equally.”

For example, TMZ reported, Affleck formed a production company called Artists Equity with actor Matt Damon after his marriage.

Their movies include “Air,” “Unstoppable,” “The Instigators,” “Small Things Like These,” and “The Accountant 2,” according to TMZ. Lopez has also been active in the movie industry, with the movies “Atlas,” “This Is Me… Now,” “The Mother,” “Shotgun Wedding” and “Marry Me,” TMZ reported.

The estranged spouses would be entitled to a share of the profits in each other’s projects since the marriage, reported TMZ.

“The exact nature and extent of separate property assets and obligations are unknown to Petitioner at this time. Petitioner reserves the right to amend this Petition when same is ascertained,” the divorce filing reads, according to People.

She filed for divorce without a lawyer, according to People.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Have Other Assets, Including Lopez’s Cocktail Line & a Mansion, Reports Say

According to Fox Business, the couple also own a home together, which they are selling, and which is worth $68 million. That would also be considered community property absent a prenup, Fox Business reported.

Fox Business reported that Lopez “also launched her Delola Cocktails line last year, and she’s a brand ambassador for Intimissimi lingerie and Coach.”

Lopez has repeatedly hawked her Delola cocktail line on her Instagram page.

“Ben has been working nonstop and spending a lot of time at his office,” a source told Fox News Digital. “He has a lot of projects he’s working on that he’s excited about. He’s quite hands-on with his company (Artists Equity). He really wants to continue focusing on directing, acting, and producing.”

A source told People, “The truth is there was a great deal of love but also unfortunately what became clear were Ben’s erratic mood swings that he couldn’t hide from the press, as much as he tried to.”