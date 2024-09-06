Jennifer Lopez Post-Divorce Plan Revealed: Report

After Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, she is apparently looking to make some changes in her life. According to Page Six, JLo “is looking to make over her image.” A source told the outlet that the “Atlas” star is ready for a new chapter.

“She is open to listening to new voices of those around her,” the source explained. “She needs advice from some new people to add a new layer and get some new suggestions,” the source added.

The outlet indicates that this is all part of Lopez’s plan to move forward following her split. She and Affleck tied the knot in 2022 after rekindling their romance a year earlier. However, split rumors started circulating in mid-2024. On August 20, news broke that JLo had filed to end her marriage.

Jennifer Lopez Has Been Focused on Herself

Lopez has yet to address her divorce with fans on social media or otherwise. However, she hasn’t exactly been laying low. JLo has been seen out and about, living her life — just without a wedding ring.

On September 1, Page Six posted pictures of JLo out shopping with her daughter, Emma. The two got in some retail therapy at the Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles.

Then, on September 4, the “Marry Me” singer visited a spa not far from Rodeo Drive, according to TMZ. From there, she went to look at a 8-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion to see if it suited her needs. The media has reported that Lopez is looking to buy a new home after she and Affleck listed their Beverly Hills mansion for sale.

As for Affleck, the “Argo” director already bought himself a new place. In July, sources told TMZ that he dropped some $20 million on a home in Brentwood.

Jennifer Lopez Is Going Hard on Promoting Delola

In addition to spending time doing what makes her happy, Lopez has also kicked promos for her alcohol line Delola into high gear.

“Congratulations to the whole @Delola team for winning a GOLD medal at the @sfwspiritscomp. I’m so happy everybody’s loving our new Delola Light Margarita,” she captioned an Instagram post on July 13.

Then, on July 26, she made a post about “L’Orange Drink.”

On August 9, Lopez teamed up with some friends for another promo video. “Slush summer crush,” she captioned the post. In that particular video, Lopez invited fans to hang out with her and her friends as she explained how to make her “favorite summer drink.” She got out the blender and showed how easy the recipe is to make.

On August 16, Lopez jumped on the “very demure” trend and shared another video promoting Delola. This time, the singer drank straight from the bottle as someone filmed her.

Her most recent video, uploaded on September 4, is a voice over in which she promoted Delola Margarita.

“We love margaritas especially Delola ones,” one fan commented on the post.

“Delola stays stocked here! It’s the best,” someone else said.

“It’s so good to see you looking more stunning and happy every day,” a third comment read.

