Jennifer Lopez Posts Happy Relationship Scene on Instagram Amid Divorce Rumors

Jennifer Lopez posted a new Instagram story video on July 6 that showcased a couple in a happy relationship on a beach amid divorce speculation in her marriage to Ben Affleck.

The story opens with an image of a lone bird flying in the sky. The video shows a happy couple carrying a blanket and bottle of alcohol to a beach. “Channeling these vibes all summer long,” says the original post on the Delola page, which is Lopez’s alcohol brand.

Whether Lopez was trying to send a message about her own relationship with husband Ben Affleck is unclear because the post hawked her alcohol brand Delola. However, the images in the Instagram story of the happy couple make a stark contrast with the turmoil in Lopez’s own troubled relationship with Affleck.

Lopez and Affleck spent the Fourth of July holiday apart. She posted photos on Instagram showing her in a flower garden in New York, while he was spotted smiling while having lunch with two of his kids in California, according to photos published by DailyMail.com.

Jennifer Lopez Posted Photos Showing Her Alone in a Field Over the Holiday

Lopez’s Fourth of July photos show her sitting alone on a fence, and then plucking flowers and carrying a basket in a field. “Happy Fourth 🌹🤍🇺🇸” she captioned the photo array.

Since the divorce speculation emerged this spring, she has continually posted happy scenes. For example, People Magazine published photos showing Lopez taking white swimsuit selfies on a speedboat in a whirlwind trip to Italy, and she posted photos to her Instagram page showing she attended the Dior fashion show in Paris.

Her photos on Instagram have tended to be solitary glamour shots. Meanwhile, photos of Affleck have tended to be family-focused or work-focused, as he has been photographed going to his office in California several times by the paparazzi, according to photos published by DailyMail.com. His last Instagram post came in late May and was about a movie project he’s working on.

Jennifer Lopez Has Admitted to ‘Compulsive’ Behavior With Relationships in the Past

Lopez hasn’t posted on her Instagram page about Affleck since February, when she posted a video showing clips of her wedding to promote her documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told.” In that post, she gave a glimpse into how she handles relationship breakdowns.

In a clip of her talking, she explained that she has acted like nothing is wrong when marriages break up in the past, when the opposite was true.

“I’ve been married four times now. I’m sure people watching from the outside were like what is this [expletive] girl’s problem,” she said in the clip. “You saw kind of a compulsive behavior. What I portrayed to the world was oh this didn’t work out, and it’s fine, and I’m good, and they’re good, and they were great, and I was great, and all of that was kind of [expletive].”

“I used to be terrified to be alone,” Lopez admitted in another clip.

She also explained that she doesn’t always feel “good enough” as a partner or mother. “You figure [expletive] out when [expletive] is hard,” she said in the clip.

“Forever is a thing” and “true love exists,” Lopez said in another clip she posted abut her documentary back in February.