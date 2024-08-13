Jennifer Lopez Seen at Ben Affleck’s Home: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were together on August 11, according to People magazine.

The “Atlas” star was at Affleck’s rental home in the Pacific Palasades for about five hours on Sunday, according to a report from Page Six. JLo was dropped off at the abode in the late afternoon and the car came back at 8 p.m. local time. The paparazzi witnessed Lopez leaving the home just before 10 p.m. A source confirmed to People magazine that Affleck was at home when his wife stopped by.

Lopez’s visit came after she spent some time with his son, Samuel (his mom is Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner), according to Page Six.

The “Argo” actor married JLo in 2022 after they rekindled their 20-year-old romance a year prior. Rumors that their marriage is over have been circulating for several weeks.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Were Together at the Rental Property in June

Although Lopez and Affleck spent most of July on different coasts (she was in the Hamptons for most of the month while he stayed back in Los Angeles), the two were together in late June.

According to Page Six, the couple was together at their mansion in Bel Air on June 15. A short while later, paparazzi spotted both Lopez and Affleck arriving at the Brentwood rental house.

Meanwhile, the outlet also reported that Garner went to the rental home that day as well, though it’s unclear if she saw her ex or his wife.

Affleck and Lopez listed their Beverly Hills area home for sale earlier this summer. Affleck closed on a new place in Brentwood sometime in July, per TMZ. As for Lopez, there have been plenty of reports that she’s also shopping for a new home.

A source told People magazine that JLo has been “looking on and off,” for a new home in the Los Angeles area.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Said to Be Putting Their Kids First

Affleck shares three kids with his ex-wife while Lopez has two kids with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. Their five kids are said to be the main reason that Lopez and Affleck have yet to announce their divorce.

A source told ET that the two are “waiting to announce their official split, because they want to make sure everything is seamless when they do, especially with everyone involved. Neither of them want this process to be rushed. They are treating the separation with as much grace, understanding, and gentleness as they can.”

Meanwhile, a source told People magazine that Lopez is navigating the split the best she can — and that means that she’s keeping Affleck’s kids in mind.

“Just because she’s not with Ben doesn’t mean that she doesn’t care about his kids,” says the source.

“She always cared about them. She spent months looking for the perfect house for their blended family last year. Now when she’s back in L.A. she wants to spend quality time with them before school resumes and Violet is off to college,” the source added.

