Jennifer Lopez ‘Revenge Dress’ Photos Slammed as ‘Desperate,’ Ridiculous

Jennifer Lopez wore a silver dress held together at the sides with black bows to the premiere of her new movie “Unstoppable” on September 6, but some fans think the look is “desperate” or even “ridiculous.”

ExtraTV called the gown a “revenge dress” on X, reporting that Lopez, 55, wore the outfit to the Toronto premiere of her new movie, “Unstoppable,” marking her “first public appearance since filing for divorce from Ben Affleck.”

However, many people weren’t thrilled with the look. “Ridiculous,” wrote one person on X.

Another person wrote, “A little too desperate 😖” sharing a meme. According to People Magazine, Affleck did not attend the Canadian premiere of the movie that he co-produced with Lopez.

“She looks desperate and ridiculous,” wrote another X user.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20 after two years of marriage, according to TMZ, which reported that she did not use a lawyer and is not asking for spousal support. She dated the separation as April 26.

Some Fans Felt that Jennifer Lopez Was ‘Trying Way Too Hard’ in the Photos

Fans panned the dress on social media, with some pointing out that it’s Lopez’s fourth divorce.

“It’s a very strange dress. It didn’t look good at all on jlo who is 55. She’s trying way too hard,” wrote one person on X. “Yikes, Trying too hard, but I’m taking your side though 🤷🏾‍♀️” another person wrote on X.

“Too much. And it screams I need attention,” wrote another comment writer on X.

“Sorry, but this dress is not one of her better picks. Think she could have done better, seeing that people are calling this a revenge dress. Just saying 😌” wrote another person.

Other people doubted that Affleck cared. “Yeah, I think he’s just looking for a more normal life, out of the spotlight, not worrying about the number of likes, social media, red carpets, putting on a show for the public, etc.,” wrote one person.

Jennifer Lopez Received a Standing Ovation at the ‘Unstoppable’ Premiere

Fandango shared a video of Lopez in the dress and reported that she received a standing ovation.

People Magazine reported that the dress was by Tamara Ralph. Lopez shared photos of the dress on her Instagram page, where she has 251 million followers. She limited comments on the posts.

The comments that were visible on one of the posts with limited comments were positive. “Power, Strength, Determination. You are UNSTOPPABLE. Welcome back my sweet Jen.💚✨” wrote one fan.

“Woaahhhh you look absolutely amazing🤩🤩🤩🤩” wrote another person.

Less than a week before the premiere, Lopez also posted a series of photos to her Instagram page from the summer. One was a mirror selfie showing her in a one-piece swimming suit, and others showed her with family members, pets, or dressed up.

According to People, the movie “Unstoppable” chronicles the real story of a wrestler who won a national championship despite being born with one leg. Lopez plays the mother of Anthony Robles, People reported.

According to People, the production company owned by Affleck and his friend Matt Damon produced the film, and Affleck and Lopez co-produced it under that banner, Artists Equity.