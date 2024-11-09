Jennifer Lopez Wears ‘Sultry Revenge Dress’ in Photos as Divorce Looms

Jennifer Lopez posed in London in a black dress that Us Weekly dubbed a “sultry revenge dress.”

Lopez posted the photos showing her in the short black dress to her Instagram page while in London promoting her new movie “Unstoppable.” The series of three photos showed Lopez in the black dress posing by a bar. In one of the pictures, she is also wearing a fur coat over the dress.

Lopez is picking up the pieces from her failed marriage to Ben Affleck, who co-produced the “Unstoppable” movie but was not at the London events with his estranged wife.

According to TMZ, Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, revealing that their separation began in April and that they did not have a prenuptial agreement. Since that time, she has been on a whirlwind promoting the movie, which features Lopez as the mother of a wrestler who succeeds in the ring despite having one leg.

Jennifer Lopez Posted a Series of Photos Showing Her in Other Dresses While in London

A couple of days earlier, Lopez posted a video showing her in the white dress while sitting in the back of a car to her Instagram page and photos of the the actress/singer wearing the dress spread quickly on X.

She wrote that she was on the way to a screening of her new movie “Unstoppable,” and added, “On my way to uuuuuu 🤍”

While in London, Lopez also posted a series of photos to Instagram that showed her in a leopard-print outfit posing in front of an iconic movie poster for the film, “Attack of the 50 Foot Woman.”

Fans Raved About Jennifer Lopez’s Dresses

Fans raved about all of Lopez’s looks in the comment threads of her Instagram page. “Sooooo beautiful😍😍😍” wrote one fan.

“Stunning,” wrote another.

“You look soo good 👑 I hope you enjoyed your time in London 🖤,” another fan wrote. “Gorgeous,” opined another fan.

“Wow wow wow! How unreal are you?😍 I hope you had an amazing time in London baby, gutted to have missed you but always another time,” another fan wrote. “UK Loves you,” wrote another fan.

While in London, Lopez opened up about canceling her tour last spring in the midst of her marital problems. She made the comments in an appearance on the Graham Norton Show.

The host asked Lopez whether the tour was going to ever happen. “You know I decided to take the summer off and be home with the kids and it was the best thing I think I’ve ever done. It’s not like me to do that and always when it comes up I like to apologize to the fans. I know a lot of them were coming out,” Lopez said on the show.

Lopez then ended up noticing a fan in the audience and giving him a hug. She said she cried after that fan told her outside her hotel that he loved her after she apologized for canceling the tour, video on X shows.