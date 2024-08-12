Jennifer Lopez Posts Tribute on Anniversary of ‘Incomparable’ Celebrity’s Death

Jennifer Lopez posted a throwback video about Robin Williams on the 10th anniversary of his death.

“We all have a lot more in common than you think…” Lopez wrote, adding, “Celebrating 28 years of this very special movie JACK with the incomparable Robin Williams 🙏🤍 Cinema Sunday 🎬”

Williams died on August 11, 2014. According to CNN, Williams died of suicide and also had Lewy body dementia, but was misdiagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Williams “had been experiencing severe memory, movement, personality, reasoning, sleep, and mood changes,” CNN reported.

The Video Shows a Scene in Which Jennifer Lopez Plays a Teacher

The video shows Williams’ character walking into a classroom. Lopez then says “C’mon it’s okay. Welcome to our class. I’m glad you’re here.” She then introduces “Jack Powell” to the class. She tells the class to say hi to Williams’ character. “All right, I know some of you must be curious about Jack,” she says, urging the students to ask him questions.

When the class doesn’t answer, Lopez asks him questions instead, including when his birthday is and what kind of food he hates. The kids slowly start to engage positively. “Well, it looks like you have more in common than you think,” she tells the class.

The clip is from the movie “Jack.”

“Because of an unusual disorder that has aged him four times faster than a typical human being, a boy looks like a 40-year-old man as he starts fifth grade at public school after being homeschooled,” the movie is described on IMDb.

Lopez played “Miss Marquez” in the movie, according to IMDb.

Fans offered tributes to Williams in Lopez’s comment thread. “He was such a sweet soul. So happy you had the chance to work with him! 🥹 this movie is absolutely a must watch 🫶🏻” wrote one. “A film like this is very special. And seeing you in this film with Robin, an icon. 😍🥰❤️” wrote another person.

Robin Williams’ Son Zak Also Paid Tribute to the Late Star on Instagram

Williams’ son Zak also posted a tribute on the actor’s death anniversary to his Instagram page.

“Dad, it’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years,” he wrote. “Today, I’m reflecting on the immense love you shared with all of us—your family, your friends, and everyone you met.”

Added Williams’ son: “You continue to inspire me every single day to do whatever I can to help create a more connected and loving world for our family. Love you forever. ❤️”

A fan wrote on his comment thread, “The world is a better place because he was here. Even those who didn’t know him personally are happier, kinder human beings because of him. My thoughts are with you all.”

Another fan wrote, “10 years … and it feels like yesterday. Strange how you can miss somebody you never met. I remember him as an amazing man who made us laugh, cry, wonder, dream, … Thank you for sharing ❤️”