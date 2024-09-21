Photo of Jennifer Lopez in Bed With Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Goes Viral

An old photo showing Jennifer Lopez in bed with Sean “Diddy” Combs has gone viral in the wake of Combs’ indictment on sex trafficking and racketeering accusations.

The photos recirculated on X after Combs’ arrest brought renewed attention to Lopez’s failed relationship with him.

According to the September 21 report in The Mirror, “Recently a photo of Jennifer Lopez and Diddy in bed together with other celebrities resurfaced online. In the pic that is circulating on social media, Diddy and Jennifer were lying in a bed along with the late R&B star Aaliyah, late record executive Andre Harrell, model Natane Adcock, and Damon Dash.”

Dame Dash, Aaliyah, Jennifer Lopez, Jay-Z, and Diddy all sharing a giant bed and partying. pic.twitter.com/vYDpRMohiZ — Creepy.org (@creepydotorg) September 20, 2024

According to The Mirror, the photo was taken at Combs’ “Fourth of July party in the Hamptons in 2000” when Lopez was still dating Combs. Lopez dated the rapper from 1999 to 2001, the Mirror reported. People slammed Lopez and Diddy in comment threads on X.

The Indictment Accuses Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of Organizing Parties to Abuse Women

The indictment accuses Combs of organizing parties to abuse women. They were called “Freak Offs,” authorities contend. To be clear, though, there is no evidence that the bed photo of Lopez with Diddy had anything to do with a “Freak Off.” Lopez is not named in the indictment, nor is she accused in it.

The indictment says that Combs held multiple “Freak Offs” in which women were coerced into having sexual relations with male sex workers.

According to the indictment, which charged Combs with three federal offenses, “Freak Offs were elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded.”

The indictment says Combs “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.”

Authorities accuse Combs of having “engaged in a persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse toward women and other individuals,” including manipulating women “to participate in highly orchestrated performances of sexual activity with male commercial sex workers.” Combs has denied the accusations through his lawyers, according to The New York Times.

Jennifer Lopez Was Once Arrested With Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs After a Shooting at a Nightclub

Although she was not accused in the indictment, Lopez was arrested years ago along with Combs after a 1999 shooting at a nightclub, The New York Post reported.

Another rapper was charged in that shooting. Combs was never convicted, and Lopez was never charged, according to The Post.

The shooting “inside a Times Square club that wounded three bystanders,” The Post reported, adding that Lopez was handcuffed at a police district station and her mother was furious with her.

“Her mother was yelling at J.Lo in Spanish and she was really mad at Jennifer. I heard her say, ‘I told you not to get involved with (him),’” The Post reported.

The rapper who went to prison in the shooting, Moses “Shyne” Barrow, spoke out about the shooting to talk show host Tamron Hall in 2021. “I was defending [Diddy] and he turned around and called witnesses to testify against me,” Barrow said, the YouTube video of the interview shows. “And he pretty much sent me to prison.” He said he had turned his life around and forgiven the rapper, however.