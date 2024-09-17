Jennifer Lopez Posts New ‘Gorgeous’ Selfie Photo With ‘Sad Eyes’

Jennifer Lopez posted a new selfie in a red T-shirt to her Instagram and X pages two days after she was photographed going to brunch with her estranged husband, Ben Affleck.

Although some people praised the selfie on social media, others thought Lopez, 55, looked sad. “Good Night. You’re eyes are so sad…” wrote one person in her comment thread on X. Another person didn’t think Lopez looked happy either, writing, “The reason for being so depressed?”

“Lo you don’t look happy. I hope you are doing okay?” a third person wrote. Others called the selfie “gorgeous” and “beautiful.”

Lopez, who posted the selfie to social media on September 16, captioned it only “good night.” Responded one fan, “Good night to you too! You look and you are amazing – remember that. And I love your shirt. 🙌” Wrote another, “You are unique, beautiful, your look looks sad and tired, keep smiling, your smile has magic, nothing and no one can turn it off.”

Some fans brought up the arrest on September 16 of Lopez’s former boyfriend, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Jennifer Lopez Was Spotted Going to Brunch With Ben Affleck & Their Kids, Reports Say

The selfie comes after Lopez met with Affleck for brunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel along with her two kids and two of his kids, People Magazine reported.

“They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out,” People reported.

However, that doesn’t mean they aren’t still getting divorced. “They are still moving forward with the divorce” and “working out financial details amicably,” People reported.

The source told People, “A divorce is never easy,” and “the kids always got along and have fun together. It makes [Lopez] happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority.”

Jennifer Lopez Dated the Couple’s Separation to April

Lopez filed for divorce on August 20 from Affleck, 52, after two years of marriage, TMZ reported. According to TMZ, Lopez filed the paperwork without an attorney, did not ask for spousal support, and dated the couple’s separation to April 26, 2024.

This summer, Lopez posted a series of other selfies. Lopez also posted a selfie showing her wearing a one-piece white swimsuit during the summer.

“Oh, it was a summer,” Lopez wrote in another selfie she posted on her Instagram page, in which she wore a black turtleneck and black jeans.

People Magazine published a series of photos this summer that showed Lopez in a white swimsuit taking selfies while riding on a speedboat in Italy, where she vacationed without Affleck.

She also posted a selfie showing her more dressed down in a sweatshirt and with minimal makeup to her Instagram page this summer.

Not everyone has praised Lopez’s penchant for taking selfies.

“And Jennifer Lopez is posting a tweet, a tweet, a selfie with her a**, it’s almost like ‘Next, anybody want some?’” comedian George Lopez said on the “Politickin’” podcast.

George Lopez continued, “The minute their divorce isn’t even final, they’re already taking pictures of their a**. Like, next!”

“You look at Ben Affleck — you never seen one dude more miserable” at “being married,” he said.