Jennifer Lopez Poses for ‘Racy’ Swimsuit Selfies in Italy as Divorce Talk Rages

Singer/actress Jennifer Lopez didn’t look like she was missing husband Ben Affleck as she enjoyed a vacation to Positano, Italy, on the famed Amalfi coast, where she was photographed taking selfies on a speed boat in a white one-piece swimsuit, according to photos published by Daily Mail.

Daily Mail reported that Lopez took “racy selfies” while on a speed boat. You can see some of the photos throughout this article. They show Lopez, in white swimsuit and heels, taking various selfies on the boat.

The New York Post reported that Lopez 54, was seen “snapping selfies of her famous derriere, looking for her best angle.”

Lopez wore a “plunging white swimsuit” as she enjoyed Italy on a speed boat, Daily Mail reported, adding that, according to an “eyewitness,” Lopez seemed to be in “great spirits,” even dancing on the boat.

The new report comes as talk of the couple’s marital troubles continues to swirl. Affleck and Lopez have not confirmed any plans to divorce; however, the talk grew after TMZ reported in early June that the couple are trying to sell their marital home, with Affleck moving into a rental property in Brentwood. TMZ reported that the couple are asking more than $60 million for the property.

Video Also Emerged Showing Jennifer Lopez on the Boat

Video captured Lopez relaxing on the boat, although she was on her cell phone.

Fans were impressed. “Jennifer Lopez looks amazing 🔥😍” wrote one.

But another fan wrote about the selfie taking, “Do you think this is why 54 year old Jennifer Lopez has marital problems? 🙄🤪”

It’s Believed Ben Affleck Remained Behind in Los Angeles, California, While Jennifer Lopez Vacationed in Italy

According to the New York Post, Lopez’s swimsuit was a “$99 white one-piece Gooseberry bathing suit.” Meanwhile, The Post reported that it’s believed Affleck has remained home in Los Angeles, California.

While Lopez enjoyed her Italian jaunt, a silver Airstream RV was seen being wheeled into Affleck’s rental property. He was also captured going on a motorcyle ride with his son, Samuel, one of the three kids he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, according to Page Six.

“If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would,” a source told Page Six in May. “He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.”

Lopez did attend Samuel’s graduation, but she and Affleck kept “their distance” at the event, according to Page Six.

Lopez gave Affleck a shout-out on Father’s Day on her Instagram page, calling him “our hero,” although he spent part of the day at the home of his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, according to TMZ. A report in Ok! Magazine says that Lopez is upset with Garner, actor Matt Damon and AFfleck’s mom for taking Affleck’s side during the marital woes.

In the past, the couple traveled together during some summers.