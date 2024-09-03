Jennifer Lopez Posted ‘Racy’ & ‘Sultry’ Selfies as Marriage Crumbled

Jennifer Lopez posted a series of selfies this summer as her marriage to Ben Affleck crumbled. Page Six described one of the selfies as “sultry.” Daily Mail described another as “racy.”

In fact, in Lopez’s first post since filing for divorce on August 20, she shared what Page Six described as a “glammed-up selfie” to her Instagram story.

Lopez, 55, also posted a series of photos on September 1 to her Instagram page that contained several selfies, including one in a white swimsuit showing her behind in a mirror. Lopez has 251 million followers on her Instagram page. Another selfie in that collage showed Lopez wearing sunglasses and a brown bikini top, and another one showed her with messy hair and a T-shirt with the word “dream.”

In June, Lopez made headlines when she was photographed taking selfies of herself while wearing a white one-piece swimsuit on a speedboat in Italy, according to People.

In contrast, Affleck doesn’t even have an Instagram page. He explained why to The Hollywood Reporter in 2023, saying, “My wife’s a genius at that. I don’t know if there’s anybody who understands Instagram better than her. In fact, she gave me a talk this morning before this interview. She thinks that because of experiences that I’ve had, I’ve become very guarded. And she’s right.”

Jennifer Lopez’s Selfies Ranged From Photos Showing Her in a Swimsuit to Pictures in Sweatshirts

Some of Lopez’s summer selfies are no longer visible because they were Instagram stories. However, others are still on her page.

On July 24, Lopez posted a selfie in a white one-piece swimsuit and wrote, “This Is Me…Now 🎂”

Four days before that, she posted a selfie showing her in a white tank top.

On July 29, she posted what appeared to be a selfie with minimal makeup and in a sweatshirt.

Before that, you have to go back to May to find a selfie-related post on Lopez’s Instagram page, although it’s actually a video of her taking a selfie of herself. She showed off her abs in another selfie on May 2.

When Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, she listed April 26 as their date of separation, according to TMZ. She also posted a selfie on April 6.

In Contrast, Ben Affleck Said He Views Social Media as ‘Land Mines’

Affleck opened up more about his views on social media to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I view these things as land mines, where if you say one wrong thing, your career might be over. I had a really painful experience where I did an interview where I was really vulnerable, and the entire pickup was something that was not only not right, it was actually the opposite of what I meant.”

Photographers did take photos of Affleck this summer, but they mostly revolved around him heading into and out of his office, going to lunch with his kids, and, according to Page Six, getting a fast-food delivery from outside his mansion.

Affleck told The Hollywood Reporter that Lopez told him, “’Relax, be yourself. Have fun. You’re actually a fun guy who is real and genuine and you just seem so serious.’ Do I seem serious? But as in many things, she’s really right. And she loves me. She’s looking out for me. She’s trying to help me. So it’s like, maybe I ought to [expletive] listen to her.'”