Jennifer Lopez Sends 2-Word Message in Photos as Divorce Rumors Rage

Jennifer Lopez sent a two-word message on a pink sweatshirt as rumors of a possible divorce with Ben Affleck continue to rage.

According to a July 22 article in Hola!, Lopez wore a sweatshirt on July 18 that read, “Choose Joy” as she shopped with her son Max at Best Buy in Riverhead, New York. Max is one of Lopez’s twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The joyful message comes despite the fact that Lopez and Affleck continue their time apart, including during key events. For example, they spent the Fourth of July holiday apart, with Lopez in the Hamptons and Affleck in Los Angeles, California, People reported.

Jennifer Lopez Has Been Sending Cryptic Messages All Summer

The “Choose Joy” shirt is just one of multiple messages Lopez has sent this summer. For example, on July 3, Page Six reported that she wore another message shirt, which read, “JLO BE MY MAMA.”

Lopez has been posting photos to Instagram of her Hamptons vacation with her sitting alone on a fence while smiling happily.

Lopez also posted a throwback music video for her song “Cambia El Paso,” on her Instagram page. The phrase means “change the step.”

“The song is about change and not being afraid to take the step,” Lopez previously explained on an episode of SiriusXM’s Pitbull’s Globalization show. “Like, just take the step, advance, do what you need to do. If something’s not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, like, just make that move and dance. For me, because I started as a dancer, for me, dance is life, and joy and happiness. Whenever I’m talking about dance, I’m talking about something else.

A source told People Magazine that Lopez’s summer “isn’t exactly what she originally planned,” but she’s “making the best of it.”

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Have Spent Key Milestones Apart This Summer

Lopez and Affleck spent their 2nd anniversary apart, also on different coasts, People reported. And Affleck missed Lopez’s Bridgerton-themed pre-birthday party, which she threw in the Hamptons, according to People.

Hola! described the party as “extravagant, with guests donning elegant and elaborate costumes.”

That comes after Lopez jaunted to Europe, including for a Dior fashion show, according to photos she posted on Instagram. At times, Lopez has been photographed wearing her wedding ring during the Hamptons vacation, however, according to Hola!.

She and Affleck have not publicly addressed their rumored marital problems or confirmed that they intend to divorce. However, in early June, TMZ reported that they were living apart, with Affleck moving into a Brentwood, California, rental property. At that time, TMZ reported that a divorce was “imminent” and revealed that Lopez and Affleck were trying to sell their marital mansion.

Cosmopolitan reported that divorce papers are completed, but that doesn’t mean a reconciliation isn’t possible because the couple has retained a deep love for each other. According to Cosmopolitan, they aren’t “throwing in the towel” just yet despite the summer vacations apart.