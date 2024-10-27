Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Legs in ‘Smoking’ New Photos Amid Divorce

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her legs in a series of new photos in the midst of her divorce from Ben Affleck.

The photos and videos show Lopez at the AFI Fest in a very short pink skirt with high heels and a voluminous white shirt and jacket. She posted some of them to her Instagram page on October 26. The photos include a picture of her looking in a mirror and posing at the event.

Fans flooded Lopez’s Instagram page with flattering comments. “Oh my heart, so BEAUTIFUL!! So proud of you Jen, looking forward to seeing Unstoppable in the cinema in December,” wrote one person about the movie Lopez is promoting. “JLo’s glow is Unstoppable,” wrote another person in the comment thread. Others labeled the photos everything from “beautiful” to “stunning.”

The reaction on X was just as favorable. “Jlo is smoking gorgeous,” wrote one fan.

Jennifer Lopez Was at a Photo Call for the Movie, ‘Unstoppable’

DailyMail.com reported that Lopez was at a photo call for the “Unstoppable” movie, which was held at AFI Fest on October 26 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. DailyMail.com wrote that Lopez, 55, “showed off her sensational legs” at the event.

Lopez also debuted longer hair in the photos.

A video posted to X also captured the moment that Lopez arrived at the event.

Lopez previously wore what fans called a “revenge” dress to the premiere of the same movie at the Toronto International Film Festival. That was a silver gown tied together at the sides with black bows. “Unstoppable” was co-produced by her estranged husband Ben Affleck and his friend Matt Damon, according to The New York Post.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, according to TMZ. He was not present at the October 26 photo call either.

Jennifer Lopez Described the Movie ‘Unstoppable’ as an ‘Inspirational Story’

The photo call comes weeks after Lopez tried to sound a positive note to Interview Magazine. In that interview, she touted the movie “Unstoppable,” opened up about her relationship pain (without mentioning Affleck specifically), and stressed that she was trying to learn to be happy on her own.

“I did the movie because it was such an inspirational story, and it was a Latino story. It’s about Anthony Robles, a wrestler who was born with one leg, and how he defied the odds in his sport. I play his mother, who had him when she was 16,” she told Interview Magazine of “Unstoppable.”

She added, “I got to see it all done for the first time with the audience in Toronto, and people loved it and really responded to the emotion of the movie. It’s one of those great inspirational stories that I think the world needs right now.”

Lopez shared in the interview, “My whole life has been proving my enoughness. Dealing with feeling like you’re enough, from when you’re very young, is something that you don’t figure out for a long time because you’re not looking at yourself like that. Something is driving you and your decisions and you don’t know why.”