Source Says Jennifer Lopez Divorce Is Imminent With ‘Slim’ Chance of Reconciliation

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage appears to be over and sources say there’s a “slim” chance that they will work things out.

A source told Page Six that Lopez is “smitten” with Affleck, but she’s on a journey of self-healing and self love. The source said that the former “American Idol” judge is focused on “health, happiness and joy” this summer.

After canceling her world tour, JLo jetted off to Italy and France without Affleck. Over the Fourth of July holiday, she spent time in the Hamptons while Affleck was back in Los Angeles.

“Nothing can break her spirit. She wants to have a summer full of fun and laughter,” a source told Page Six.

Lopez and Affleck got married in 2022. They blended their respective families (Affleck has three kids with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and Lopez shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony), and lived together in a $60 million mansion in California. That home has since been listed for sale, according to TMZ.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Have Been Wearing Their Wedding Rings Despite Split Rumors

Despite spending time on opposite coasts, both Lopez and Affleck have been wearing their wedding rings. This has caused a great deal of confusion for fans. given that there have been numerous reports that the two have split.

On July 4, JLo uploaded a bunch of pictures to her Instagram feed.

“Happy fourth,” she captioned the post, adding a red rose, white heart, and the American flag emoji. She was all smiles as she posed for the camera and she kept her sizable diamond ring in view.

Meanwhile, in photos supplied by the Daily Mail, Affleck was with his daughter, Violet, and his wedding ring was snuggly on his finger.

In June, a source told People magazine that JLo and Affleck were “focused on their separate lives” at the present time. The source also said that the couple doesn’t have “any summer plans together.”

Jennifer Lopez Posted a Music Video for a Song About Breaking Up

Neither Lopez nor Affleck have spoken out about the divorce rumors. However, JLo did upload an interesting music video to her Instagram feed on July 7.

“Happy Anniversary Cambia El Paso,” she captioned the video. The song, which is primarily in Spanish, has a very interesting message.

“She lives her life like a tango/But now she wants fire between her lips/He doesn’t deserve to have her in his arms/She knows that,” the lyrics read when translated to English.

“Her life is better now without him/She knows that her hips don’t fail her/She doesn’t need anyone to be well/She doesn’t fail,” another verse states.

Toward the end of the song, Lopez sings about being “single.”

The song was originally released in July 2021, following Lopez’s split from Alex Rodriguez.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” the former couple said in a joint statement at the time.

Meanwhile, Lopez was already seeing Affleck; the two reconnected in April 2021, nearly 20 years after they first dated.

READ NEXT: Jennifer Lopez Sends Unexpected Message as Divorce Chatter Intensifies