Jennifer Lopez Shares Song About Rotten Apple as Divorce Rumors Swirl

Jennifer Lopez shared a song on her Instagram page that refers to a rotten apple as divorce rumors swirled around Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck.

The song “Apple” by Charli xcx played over a selfie that Lopez posted to her Instagram page story on July 29. The selfie showed Lopez inside a home, wearing a sweatshirt. That stands in stark contrast to other selfies she has posted recently on Instagram, including one in a white swimsuit. She did not clarify in the “Apple” post what point she was trying to make with the song, however.

The sweatshirt selfie prompted a series of comments on Lopez’s page, with some fans bringing up the apple metaphor. “Many rotten apples out there but your crisp and everlasting🍎🥰 happy to see the cute updates that all is well❤️” wrote one. Another fan wrote, “Glad to see you are relaxing. Take it easy for a while and never ever lose your smile.”

The Song Jennifer Lopez Shared Contains the Lyrics, ‘the Apple’s Rotten Right to the Core’

According to Genius.com, the “Apple” song contains the lyrics,

I think the apple’s rotten right to the core

From all the things passed down

From all the apples coming before

I split the apple down symmetrical lines

And what I find is kinda scary

Makes me just wanna drive.

It also contains the lyrics,

I guess the apple don’t fall far from the tree

‘Cause I’ve been looking at you so long

Now I only see me

I wanna throw the apple into the sky

Feels like you never understand me

On July 16, Charli xcx wrote on Instagram, “A little secret apple nearly didn’t make the cut on the final tracklist.. imagine lol. anyways it’s her world and we’re just living in it!!”

The Song ‘Apple’ Went Viral as Part of a TikTok Dance Challenge

According to People Magazine, the “Apple” song took off when it became a TikTok dance challenge.

The New Feminist reported that in the song “Apple,” Charlie xcx “sings about her relationship with her parents, using apples as an analogy for passed-down traits,” and intergenerational trauma.

In her documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” Lopez discussed feeling neglected by her father and lost in the shuffle as a middle child, which she theorized led to her fractured relationships with men later on. Affleck said in the documentary that Lopez felt emotionally neglected growing up, attributing her desire for attention to her childhood.

Lopez and Affleck have not confirmed that they plan to divorce. However, they have spent many milestone moments apart this summer, including Lopez’s 55th birthday party, according to Page Six.

In late June, TMZ reported that the couple’s divorce was imminent and that they were living apart. On July 27, TMZ called the couple’s divorce “inevitable” and reported that Affleck had purchased a new home as the couple tried to sell their marital mansion. Lopez has posted pictures from vacations in various hotspots to her Instagram page, most recently the Hamptons.