Jennifer Lopez Shows Off New Look in Photos Amid Marriage Breakdown: Report

Jennifer Lopez changed her style after her marriage to Ben Affleck hit the rocks, toning down the sex appeal in favor of a more “drab” and “conservative” wardrobe, according to In Touch Weekly.

In Touch reported that Lopez’s “wardrobe became conservative, casual and somewhat drab” as her marriage broke down. “She began wearing tan and olive shades, along with turtlenecks, coats, and other items that hid her figure, as seen in photos,” In Touch reported.

When Lopez and Affleck started dating again in 2021, she “loved showing off her figure in sexy outfits,” In Touch reported, adding that she appears to have had a “conservative style transformation” since the marriage began to struggle.

The X page “Bennifer Updates” posts constant photos of Lopez.

On August 13, the page posted a photo showing Lopez wearing baggy jeans and a tan jacket, although she was wearing a crop top underneath it.

Lopez arrived for Affleck’s birthday celebration again wearing jeans and a bulky jacket. She also covered up in a flowing white romper when she was photographed with Affleck’s son, Samuel.

Before she filed for divorce, Lopez ramped up the sex appeal in appearances with Affleck, photos published by Getty Images show.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20 after two years of marriage, according to TMZ.

Jennifer Lopez Has Been Photographed Wearing Jeans With Jackets

Another photo this August shows Lopez wearing a blazer with blue jeans.

Baggy jeans with a jacket and tank top seem to be a signature look now for her.

While in New York, Lopez wore blue jeans with a white jacket over a tank top.

TMZ reported that Lopez’s divorce filing dates the couple’s separation to April 26, 2024. They married in 2022 after famously breaking up 20 years before.

Despite the In Touch report, it’s also possible to find photos, such as some of those published by Page Six, which show Lopez dressed down with Affleck early in their relationship, wearing tracksuits, a trench coat, and even winter attire, in addition to gowns for red carpet appearances.

Page Six reported that, while Lopez was vacationing in the Hamptons this summer without Affleck, she wore a series of casual, “carefree” and relaxed looks. When she was photographed in New York City, though, her wardrobe switched to business casual complete with a blazer, according to photos published by People.

Some of Jennifer Lopez’s Summer Looks Were More Revealing, Photos Show

Lopez’s summer looks were not all buttoned-down. She showed her assets in a black dress this summer, but it flowed to the ground, according to another picture on the page.

Lopez posted pictures this summer on Instagram showing her in various looks on vacation. They included a yellow-and-white tank top for a Delola ad, a flowing green-and-white summer dress with sleeves, a sweatshirt, and tan slacks with a button-down shirt and a hat in the Hamptons.

She also posted pictures showing her in haute couture this summer in Paris, France, and wearing a one-piece white swimsuit.

Lopez was also photographed taking selfies in the white swimsuit while on a speedboat in Italy, where she also vacationed without Affleck, according to photos published by People.