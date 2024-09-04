Jennifer Lopez’s 5-Word Response That Kisses Marriage Goodbye

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share a message just two weeks after she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.

“Oh, it was a summer,” Lopez captioned her post, which included some memories that she’s made over the past couple of months. JLo spent the majority of the summer months away from her soon-to-be ex-husband. She soaked up some sun in Italy before traveling to Fashion Week in Paris in June.

The following month, Lopez spent time in the Hamptons with friends. She didn’t share any messages about her marriage, nor did she respond to any of the rumors that she and Affleck had split.

Fans Reacted to Jennifer Lopez’s Post

Lopez shared more than a dozen snaps from her summer without Affleck. She uploaded a couple of selfies, a picture of her kids, and a couple of other quotes, including one that read, “everything is unfolding in divine order.”

Fans took to the comments section of JLo’s post to react. The majority showed support for the “Marry Me” singer as she officially enters the next phase of life.

“@jlo that bounce back is beautiful!! Thank you for finding YOUR peace and happiness. You deserve all things BEAUTIFUL!!! And cheers with a bottle of Delola,” one person wrote.

“Nothing can stop you from blooming, you are beautiful and limitless, the most wonderful Jennifer in the world, you are perfect and don’t forget how precious you are, I love you forever,” someone else added.

“Blooming, unbothered and blessing our timelines. Love you Queen,” a third comment read.

“You are so beautiful, caring, strong and deserving of all the happiness in the world,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Jennifer Lopez Hasn’t Spoken About Her Divorce From Ben Affleck

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their love in 2021 after nearly 20 years. The two got engaged for a second time and tied the knot in the summer of 2022. Things seemed to be going well on their one-year wedding anniversary, with JLo sharing a tribute to her then-husband on social media.

“Sitting here alone. Looking at my ring ring. Feeling overwhelmed. It makes me wanna sing sing. How did we end up here. Without a rewind. Oh my. This is my life,” she quoted her song “Dear Ben Part II” for the caption.

In the months that followed, however, things seemed to fall apart. Rumors that Lopez and Affleck had split started earlier in 2024 and hit a fever pitch when Lopez spent her July birthday without Affleck. She did, however, take to Instagram to share a personal message with her fans, thanking them for their support over the years.

“Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you. And I want you to know that you can always count on me. Thank you for your caring, your understanding, your loyalty and most importantly your love,” she wrote.

Then, when Lopez didn’t acknowledge their two-year wedding anniversary, fans pretty much knew that Bennifer 2.0 was over.

Lopez has yet to issue any kind of statement about the decision to end her marriage to Affleck. According to TMZ, she filed for divorce in L.A. County Superior Court on August 20 and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

