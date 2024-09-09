Fans Think Jennifer Lopez Sent a Huge Message With Revealing Dress

Some fans think Jennifer Lopez sent her estranged husband Ben Affleck a big message when she posed in a revealing silver gown on September 6 that ExtraTV called her “revenge dress.”

They note that her tattoo, which was an ode to her relationship and commitment with Affleck, is not visible, even though the dress is held together at the sides by only velvet bows. It’s not clear whether Lopez, 55, had the tattoo removed or it was just covered up.

The X page “Tell Tales” shared side-by-side photos showing Lopez’s tattoo and her dress, which she wore September 6 to the Toronto premiere of her movie “Unstoppable.” “#JenniferLopez has seemingly removed her Ben Affleck ‘commitment tattoo’ after divorcing from the actor last month 👀” the site wrote.

#JenniferLopez has seemingly removed her Ben Affleck ‘commitment tattoo’ after divorcing from the actor last month 👀 pic.twitter.com/DOtrGv4Oda — Tell Tales (@TellTalesOnline) September 7, 2024

“Jennifer Lopez erased the tattoo that she had for Ben Affleck,” the site JLo Updates wrote on X.

The Mirror also reported that Lopez appears to have removed the tattoo.

Jennifer Lopez Unveiled the Tattoo on Valentine’s Day 2023

On Valentine’s Day, 2023, Lopez showed off the tattoo on her Instagram page. She married Affleck in July 2022. Harper’s Bazaar noted at the time that the tattoo “is to the right of her rib cage.”

In this collage on September 5, Lopez showed both sides of her body in different photos, and the tattoo is not visible in either.

“Coming #OnTheJLo soon…) #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #THISISMENOW” she wrote with the original tattoo post. In the same photo collage, she revealed that Affleck had also gotten a tattoo with arrows and the initials J and B.

Other photos showed the couple in various romantic embraces, including on a boat and in a throwback picture.

The tattoo was visible in a photo in a collage Lopez shared to her Instagram page on June 15, 2023.

Lopez explained to People Magazine why she chose the revealing gown for the premiere of her new movie “Unstoppable,” which she co-produced with Affleck and acts in. Affleck did not attend the premiere, People reported.

“I felt good,” she told People Magazine of the silver gown. There was a discussion about whether I should or shouldn’t. And I was like, (expletive) it,” Lopez told People, laughing.

Some Tattoo Artists Believe the Infinity Sign Design Is ‘Overdone,’ a Report Says

According to Business Insider, Lopez’s tattoo was “an infinity sign on her ribs with ‘Jennifer’ and ‘Ben’ inscribed in cursive.”

Business Insider reported that the infinity symbol tattoo “is beloved by people who get matching tattoos and those who get the design to honor a loved one.” However, the site also reported that some tattoo artists think the design is “overdone.”

According to TMZ, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20 after two years of marriage. She is not seeking spousal support, and she did not use a lawyer to file the paperwork, TMZ reported. In the filing, Lopez said the couple’s separation date was on April 26, 2024, TMZ reported.

Some fans also thought the silver gown itself seemed over done, with one fan calling the dress “ridiculous” on X.