Jennifer Lopez Leaning on ‘Unexpected Ally’ Jennifer Garner Amid Marital Troubles: Report

Jennifer Lopez appears to have a good support system surrounding her as she goes through this phase of life. The former “Waiting for Tonight” singer is thought to be having troubles with her marriage to Ben Affleck, with some outlets reporting that divorce is imminent.

Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly that Lopez has found an “unexpected ally” in Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

“She’s been helpful to J.Lo, and they’ve been relating to each other. Jennifer has been a surprising person for J.Lo to talk to,” the source said.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in 2022. The “Argo” actor was married to Garner from 2005 through 2018.

Jennifer Garner Wants the ‘Best’ for Her Ex-Husband

Garner and Affleck’s split was amicable, for the most part, and the two have been able to manage their differences in order to co-parent their three kids.

Now that Affleck and Lopez are rumored to be having issues, sources say that Garner has been supportive of the situation — and that she’s hoping for the best.

“She wants him happy and healthy so he can be the best dad possible,” a source told People magazine in May.

The source also said that Garner is a Lopez fan and that she appreciates that the former “American Idol” judge “lives a healthy lifestyle and supports Ben’s sobriety,” adding that “Jen wants that for Ben.”

Affleck has been actively working on his sobriety for years. In an interview with The New York Times, he shared that his drinking made problems in his marriage to Garner worse.

“I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems,” he told the outlet in 2020.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Have Been Spending Time Apart

In late May, Lopez announced the decision to cancel her upcoming tour.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time,” Lopez said in a statement to her fans on her subscription-only website (via Variety).

In the time since, Lopez has taken herself on a European vacation, making stops in Italy and France without Affleck by her side.

Over the Fourth of July holiday, Lopez spent time with friends in the Hamptons while Affleck hung back in Los Angeles. Despite the ongoing divorce rumors, both Lopez and Affleck were seen wearing their wedding rings. During one particular outing in Long Island, Lopez actually wore a bracelet with a “B” initial charm, which was more than likely a nod to her husband.

Regardless, things don’t look good for the duo.

“They can’t get on the same page [and] have been discussing divorce as an option,” a source told Us Weekly.

