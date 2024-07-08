Jennifer Lopez Wears Barely-There Shorts in Surprise Video About Making a Change

Jennifer Lopez posted a throwback music video on July 7 wearing barely-there shorts and rolling around on a beach as divorce rumors continue to swirl. The message of the song: Making a change.

Due to the song’s underlying message, it’s easy to apply the lesson to her own life, due to the constant headlines that divorce between Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck could be imminent, which TMZ first reported back in early June.

According to a 2021 article in Rolling Stone, “Cambia El Paso,” which Lopez sings in the video she posted to her Instagram page, was a single that was Lopez’s “first release” that year. She banded together with Rauw Alejandro to create the track, Rolling Stone reported.

The video shows Lopez in a jewel-covered bra rolling around in the sand and doing the splits as well as dancing on the beach and a city street. “Happy Anniversary Cambia El Paso … ☀️🌴” she wrote.

In another video posted to her Instagram story, she danced in barely-there shorts to the same song, captioning it, the “Making of Cambia El Paso.”

The phrase means “change the step.”

“The song is about change and not being afraid to take the step,” Lopez said on an episode of SiriusXM’s Pitbull’s Globalization show. “Like, just take the step, advance, do what you need to do. If something’s not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, like, just make that move and dance. For me because I started as a dancer, for me, dance is life, and joy and happiness. Whenever I’m talking about dance, I’m talking about something else.

Jennifer Lopez Previously Told Pitbull That the Record Was About Being Happy & Living Life

She added, according to the Pitbull show, “All she wants to do is just dance, dance, dance, dance again. You gotta live. You gotta be yourself. You got to be happy. And that’s what the record’s about.”

When the song first come out, she had recently split with former Yankee star Alex Rodriguez, according to Cosmopolitan.

Lopez and Affleck started dating again soon after, Cosmopolitan reported.

Fans Urged Jennifer Lopez to Listen to Her Song’s Advice

In her comment thread, Lopez’s fans urged her to heed her own advice from the song.

“Change the path!!! Just keep pushing through and make that change…. I love you very much Jen, I hope you know that 💜” a woman wrote in the comment thread.

Another person wrote, “Don’t worry about anyone and just focus on your path. Don’t stop dancing, be happy. When you focus on your path, everything finds its way. You have a nature that does not give up, and I learned this from you. Don’t look back. Always forward.”

Lopez and Affleck have not confirmed that they plan to divorce. However, they spent the 4th of July weekend apart, with her posting happy-looking photos and videos from the Hamptons on her Instagram page with her daughter Emme, on a bicycle next to a friend, and standing alone in a field of flowers and sitting on a fence. Meanwhile, Affleck was photographed enjoying the holiday in a lunch out with two of his kids, according to photos published by DailyMail.com.