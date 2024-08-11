Jennifer Lopez Confronted on Video About Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors

Jennifer Lopez was confronted on video about the divorce rumors swirling around her and Ben Affleck, but she stayed silent and gave no sign of a reaction, according to a video posted by TMZ.

The video shows Lopez and her child Emme leaving a restaurant and getting into a car as they were photographed by paparazzi. “Hey J.Lo, everyone wants to know how you are and Ben doing?” a woman shouted out. “You guys working on things?”

But a stony-faced Lopez gave no hint of a reaction. According to TMZ, the video was captured on Friday, August 9, in Beverly Hills, California, as Lopez left a lunch.

The video comes as divorce rumors continue to escalate; the video shows that Lopez is back in Los Angeles after spending time vacationing without Affleck in the Hamptons. Although Lopez and Affleck have not confirmed any plans to divorce – and have not even confirmed they are having marital difficulties – they also spent much of the summer in different locations.

Jennifer Lopez Was Wearing Her Wedding Ring During the Lunch Outing

Keen observers noticed that Lopez was wearing her wedding ring during the lunch outing with Emme, however. TMZ also noted that Lopez “continues to wear her flashy wedding band from” Affleck and was doing so in the video.

In the video, she positioned her hand at one point so that the ring was obvious.

“I love the way she obviously is strategically placing her hand for a ‘ring’ shot. Give me a break,” wrote one person on TMZ’s YouTube video comment thread. “Imagine the reaction if they were to get back together! I don’t think it’s going to happen. but it would be crazy,” another person wrote.

“I don’t know if it’s just me, but it seems like every time she steps out she kind of wants to put her hand in a position where she can show her wedding band and Ben Affleck is doing the exact same thing sticking his hand out the window of his car to show his hand… Is this a signal to one another??????” another fan wrote.

Ben Affleck Was Photographed Looking ‘Surprisingly Happy’ Amid the Divorce Rumors

Meanwhile, Affleck was photographed looking “surprisingly happy” despite the divorce headline drama, according to Page Six.

According to Page Six, he was photographed with the cheerful demeanor heading into his Los Angeles office on Thursday, August 8.

A source told People that the couple’s differing approaches to publicity caused issues in the marriage. “She likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world,” the source told People of Lopez. “He is more introspective and private. This has been difficult day-to-day.”

Affleck admitted as much in Lopez’s documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” but he said then that he was trying to compromise. “Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media,’ ” he said in the documentary. “Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like, you’re gonna marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water.’