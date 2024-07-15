Jennifer Lopez Puts Arm Around Unexpected Companion as Divorce Rumors Swirl

Jennifer Lopez was photographed putting her arm around her husband Ben Affleck’s daughter Violet Affleck even as divorce rumors continued to swirl around Lopez and Affleck, according to a July 15 report from People Magazine.

Ben Affleck has not been spotted with Lopez during her vacation to the Hamptons. However, according to People Magazine, Violet Affleck has been spending time with her stepmother there. People Magazine also reported that Ben Affleck was seen riding his motorcycle alone in Los Angeles, California, on the same day Lopez and Violet Affleck were photographed together.

According to People Magazine, Lopez “was spotted walking arm-in-arm” with Violet in Southampton, New York, on July 14. Violet is Affleck’s oldest child with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Lopez & Violet Affleck ‘Really Enjoy’ Being Together, the Report Says

A source told People that Violet and Lopez have a good relationship despite the reports of marital turmoil.

The two “really enjoy each other’s company,” the source told People.

“They both seem so happy to be spending this time together and are just enjoying the moment,” the source added to the magazine.

The day before the Southampton shopping excursion, Lopez and Violet were spotted again together, attending the East Hampton Antiques & Design Show, according to Page Six, which added that they were later photographed getting ice cream together.

Lopez has also been spending time with her daughter, Emme, according to a July 8 report by Page Six, which reported that Emme and Lopez were seen shopping in the Hamptons together with a group of people. Emme is one of Lopez’s twins who she shares with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony. In addition to Violet, Affleck has two other kids with his ex-wife, Garner.

Lopez and Affleck have not confirmed that they plan to divorce. However, they have not been photographed together since she returned from a trip to Europe, and TMZ reported in early June that they are living apart and are trying to sell their marital mansion.

Jennifer Lopez & Violet Affleck Have Been Seen Shopping for Several Days in the Hamptons

During their time in the Hamptons, Violet and Lopez have been seen shopping together. A source told People they were also seen shopping at Roller Rabbit in East Hampton, New York, noting that Lopez “seemed to be very happy shopping with Ben’s daughter. She had a big smile on her face.”

On July 12, Women’s Wear Daily reported that Lopez and Affleck were seen shopping for summer dresses at LoveShackFancy. A sales associate told Women’s Wear Daily that Lopez was “very kind and very friendly.”

Violet Affleck recently caused controversy on social media when she was both praised and criticized for speaking out against mask bans to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, an appearance captured on video and shared on X by a user named Dr. Lucky Tran. Violet Affleck was wearing a mask in photos of her July 14 shopping trip with Lopez, according to photos published by People.