Photos Show Jennifer Lopez With Unexpected Companion in the Hamptons

Jennifer Lopez was spotted on vacation with Ben Affleck’s daughter, Violet Affleck, in the Hamptons, even as divorce rumors continue to swirl around her, according to Women’s Wear Daily and a video and photos posted to X.

Lopez and Violet Affleck, 18, were seen in Sag Harbor, New York, according to Women’s Wear Daily, which reported that the two were seen at a store called LoveShackFancy looking at summer dresses on Friday, July 12. Video emerged on X showing Lopez and Violet Affleck sitting outside in the Hamptons together, wearing summer dresses.

Violet is one of Ben Affleck’s three kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez and Ben Affleck have been the subject of multiple divorce rumors for months, but they have not confirmed a split, nor have they filed papers to get the process started.

The Hamptons Store Was Closed for an Hour So Jennifer Lopez & Violet Affleck Could Have Privacy, the Report Says

Women’s Wear Daily spoke to a salesperson at the store and reported that the boutique store locked its doors and “stopped admitting other shoppers for about an hour” while Lopez and Violet Affleck shopped.

Several shoppers were already in the store when the pair arrived, though, and they were “allowed to stay,” the source told Women’s Wear Daily.

Since the divorce rumors started, Lopez has been spotted attending graduation events for Affleck’s kids, according to Page Six, but there was no sign of Ben Affleck on July 12 as Lopez and his eldest daughter vacationed in the Hamptons.

The employee described Lopez to Women’s Wear Daily as “very kind and very friendly” and said the store gave her a $595 dress.

The pair then visited a pajamas and lingerie store in Bridgehampton, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Violet Affleck Caused Controversy When She Spoke Against Mask Bans Before the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors

The outing comes as Violet Affleck caused controversy when she hit the news for a very different reason: She spoke out about masks and COVID-19 before the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, according to a video shared on X by a user named Dr. Lucky Tran.

Violet Affleck described herself in the appearance as a “Los Angeles resident, first-time voter and 18.”

“I contracted a post-viral condition in 2019,” she told the board. “I’m OK now, but I saw first-hand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses.” Violet added, “The Covid-19 pandemic has thrown that into sharper relief.”

“One in 10 infections leads to long Covid, which is a devastating neurological and cardiovascular illness that can take away people’s ability to work, see, move and even think,” Affleck said to the board. “To confront the long Covid crisis, I demand mask availability, air filtration and far-UVC lights in government facilities, including jails and detention centers, and mask mandates in county medical facilities.”

She used urged the board to reject masking bans, saying they don’t keep people safe and adding, “Most importantly the county must oppose mask bans for any reason.”

Violet’s speech was met with controversy on X, where some people criticized her, and others praised her.

“The world needs more young people like Violet Affleck who dares to speak up 👏” wrote one X user. But another X user wrote, “I care about Ashley Judd’s opinion as much as I care about Violet Affleck’s opinion.”