Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Have 1 Reason for Waiting to Announce Split: Report

Rumors surrounding Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage have been circulating for several weeks. Despite reports that their two-year marriage is over, neither Lopez nor Affleck have filed for divorce.

At least one source offered an explanation, telling ET that the two are “waiting to announce their official split, because they want to make sure everything is seamless when they do, especially with everyone involved. Neither of them want this process to be rushed. They are treating the separation with as much grace, understanding, and gentleness as they can.”

Lopez has twins Max and Emme, 16, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, and Affleck has three kids, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

“They want to make sure the kids are comfortable with the transition and where they are living, etcetera. They don’t want to make it feel like they’re pulling the rug from underneath their children. They’re making a mutual effort to ensure that this transition is as healthy and easy as possible,” the source continued.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in 2022 after rekindling their 20-year-old romance in 2021.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Haven’t Seen Each Other in ‘Weeks’

While some fans may be holding on to hope that Lopez and Affleck are going to work things out, a source told People magazine that Lopez “hasn’t seen Ben for weeks.”

Lopez has been seen wearing her wedding ring — and so has Affleck — but the two have spent the majority of their summers in different parts of the country. Affleck has been working in California, while Lopez has been spending time with family and friends in New York.

“They’re moving on separately. Jennifer is trying to find a new home to start fresh,” People’s source added. Indeed, there have been reports that Lopez has been house hunting. In fact, on August 7, Page Six reported that JLo was back in California touring a $22 million house.

In June, TMZ reported that Lopez and Affleck listed their Beverly Hills home for sale. More than a month later, the outlet reported that Affleck purchased a new home on his own.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Spent Their Wedding Anniversary & Her Birthday Apart

Perhaps one of the biggest tell tale signs that Affleck and Lopez’s marriage is over is the fact that they didn’t see each other on their wedding anniversary or on Lopez’s birthday. In fact, neither even publicly acknowledged their anniversary. And, on JLo’s birthday, she shared a message to thank their fans for their support.

“It’s hard to believe we have spent all this time together. It’s funny as I sit here contemplating on the most extraordinary journey I still feel like the same girl starting out so full of energy and bravado, so ready to take on the whole world on the outside and yet so tender, fragile and sometimes frightened but always full of love on the inside. I have so much love for you. I want you to know on my birthday that YOU are my biggest gift,” she captioned an Instagram post on July 25.

As far as Lopez goes, sources say that she’s dealing with the split the best way she can.

“Considering everything that’s going on, Jennifer is having a good summer,” People magazine’s source said. “She’s been off and able to focus on what’s next. She’s enjoyed spending time with her kids, family and friends,” the source continued, adding, “she always has good attitude even when things are not perfect.”

