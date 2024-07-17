The Surprising Way Jennifer Lopez Marked Her Wedding Anniversary

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s second wedding anniversary was on July 16. The couple spent the day on opposite coasts with JLo in the Hamptons and Affleck in Los Angeles.

According to photos posted by Page Six, Lopez spent time out and about with her longtime manager, Benny Medina. The two drove around in a vintage Mercedes-Benz convertible with Medina behind the wheel and Lopez enjoying the fresh air from the passenger’s seat.

With divorce rumors running rampant, it may not come as a surprise to fans that Lopez and Affleck didn’t spend their anniversary together. However, the “Waiting for Tonight” singer didn’t exactly lay low. Instead, she went about her day like it was any other — and fans noticed.

Jennifer Lopez Spent the Day Surrounded by Friends & Wore Her Wedding Ring

Back in July 2022, Lopez and Affleck decided to run off to Vegas to tie the knot, three months after Affleck proposed for a second time (the two were engaged in the early 2000s).

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote in her subscription-only newsletter called “On the JLo,” per People.

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning … Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things—and worth waiting for,” she added.

Most fans didn’t expect to see Lopez and Affleck on the outs just two years later. Following her time with Medina, Lopez was seen in a pair of white overalls riding bikes with some other friends. Visible on her hand was her wedding ring, which she has been wearing despite reports that her marriage to Affleck is over.

As far as Affleck goes, he stayed back in Los Angeles, working, per Page Six. Neither Lopez nor Affleck acknowledged their wedding anniversary on social media or otherwise (publicly).

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Haven’t Been Seen Together Since May

As the public continues to wonder what’s really going on with Bennifer, it seems the two are in no rush to explain. They also don’t seem to be in any sort of rush to reunite.

Back in March, they attended a Los Angeles Lakers game in Los Angeles, looking cozied up courtside. From there, they weren’t seen together publicly for 47 days, according to People magazine.

The next time we saw Bennifer was in May when they were spotted in New York City. Little did we know that would be the last time we’d see them together for a while.

In the time since, the couple has listed their Beverly Hills home for sale less than one year after purchasing it.

They have kept the public guessing when it comes to the status of their relationship. Though they haven’t been spotted together since May, they’ve both been seen wearing their wedding rings. Even more curious is the fact that Lopez has been spending time with Affleck’s oldest daughter, Violet (her mom is his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner).

