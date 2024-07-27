Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Revenge’ Photos in $99 White Swimsuit Have Fans Raving

Jennifer Lopez has been photographed this summer in a signature white swimsuit that sells for $99, and she posted a selfie wearing it.

Hello Magazine reported that Lopez was perfecting “revenge dressing” by posting a photo in the white swimsuit.

The swimsuit is by Gooseberry, and it retails for only $99, according to the brand’s website.

“Literally gorgeous,” wrote one person who purchased the suit on the Gooseberry website, where the suit has a 4.8 review rating. “Obsessed. I am buying more!” read another buyer.

Most recently, on July 24, Lopez posted a selfie in the white swimsuit on her Instagram page, writing, “This Is Me…Now 🎂” It had fans raving.

“Cant believe ur 55 🤩 you’re aging like fine wine 😍” a fan wrote in the comment thread, referring to Lopez’s birthday, which was that day. “ALL THE TENS ACROSS ALL THE BOARDS HONEY. ❤️❤️❤️” wrote another fan. “More beautiful than ever! Happy birthday, Queen ❤️‍🔥” another fan wrote.

The swimsuit photos come as divorce rumors have raged around Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, all summer. TMZ reported on July 27 that Affleck has purchased a Pacific Palisades mansion for $20.5 million, labeling their divorce “inevitable.” However, Lopez and Affleck have not confirmed that they plan to divorce or even that they are having marital difficulties.

Jennifer Lopez Also Wore the White Swimsuit While Taking Selfies on a Speedboat in Italy

Lopez also wore that same white swimsuit when she was photographed taking selfies of herself on a speedboat in Italy earlier in the summer, according to People Magazine.

It comes in five sizes on the Gooseberry website and 15 colors. “So chic,” the website says. Lopez wore gold jewelry with the white swimsuit in the selfies on the speedboat, photos published by People show.

Lopez has been turning heads with her fashion all summer, posing in Dior in Paris, France, according to her Instagram page. She then pioneered a very different look, sitting in on a fence by herself in the Hamptons, complete with a hat, according to her page. She posed in a ball gown in a video she posted to Instagram, showcasing her “Bridgerton”-themed pre-birthday party in the Hamptons. Another birthday photo she posted to Instagram captured her in green pajamas.

Jennifer Lopez Wore a Different White Swimsuit in a Recent Instagram Video

Lopez also wore a slightly different white one-piece swimsuit in an advertisement for her beverage line.

She posted a video on Instagram in a white one-piece swimsuit on July 26 to promote her beverage brand. “@Delola L’Orange Drink … IYKYK 😜” the caption said on the video, which showed her lounging in a beach chair with an orange cocktail.

TMZ reported that Lopez and Affleck first separated in May. Since at least early June, they have been trying to sell their more than $60 million marital mansion, TMZ reported.

TMZ reported that both Lopez and Affleck have been spotted wearing their wedding rings this summer, but TMZ added that this might be a “bluff,” saying the writing appears to be on the wall for their marriage.